Cobone and PointsPay Partner to Provide More Redemption Possibilities for Loyalty Programs

Cobone, the number one deals and discount platform in the Middle East and PointsPay, Loylogic’s leading shopping portal, announce a partnership that allows loyalty program members to redeem their points and miles directly when shopping at Cobone.

Cobone with its wide variety of offers, ranging from 5 star dining experiences to the region’s top entertainment attractions, represents a great addition to the powerful PointsPay merchant network. It brings greater value and more choice to members of participating loyalty programs with new offers launching daily.

PointsPay by Loylogic is the new shopping portal that provides merchants the opportunity to tap into the global pool of affluent loyalty members. Members are now able to redeem points whilst shopping directly on Cobone’s website. With a simple integration, PointsPay allows merchants to acquire a completely new customer base and drive incremental revenue.

Gail Livingstone, CEO, Cobone commented on the partnership, “We are excited to partner with Loylogic, enabling leading loyalty program members to spend their points or miles on the Cobone website. For members, the addition of Cobone to PointsPay is a double win, in addition to the already existing discounts, consumers can now use their points entirely or partially to purchase great offers, thus getting most out of them.”

Aileen Parsons, Head of PointsPay, Loylogic said, “We’re excited to join hands with Cobone, a powerful addition to the PointsPay network. PointsPay is completely re-defining how members can spend and collect loyalty points online, engaging directly with the brands they love or normally shop with. This in return drives more engagement and points sales for programs and offers merchants like Cobone a completely new customer base.”

About Cobone

Cobone is the number one deals platform in the Middle East, saving consumers money in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the Northern Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Established in 2010, Cobone has sold 5 million discount vouchers and saved 2.5 million customers over 1 billion dirhams. Cobone features offers for restaurants, spas, beauty salons, hotels, activities, tourist attractions, car services, gyms, and more- with up to 75% off. With new deals added daily, the Cobone team strives to ensure customers are getting the best deals, with great savings all day, every day.

About PointsPay

PointsPay is the powerful shopping portal that empowers loyalty program members to seamlessly shop with their points or miles directly at the participating merchant’s online shop. It provides a unique triple checkout possibility, letting the loyalty program member collect or redeem their loyalty currency, or pay using a combination of points and cash. Members then even earn points back on the cash component spent. It is a solution created by Switzerland-based Loylogic, the world’s leading innovator and creator of points experiences, insights, commerce and engagement. www.loylogic.com

