Cobra Experience : Museum Announces Sweepstakes to Win a Shelby Cobra 427 Featured in the Blockbuster Film “Ford v Ferrari”

The Cobra Experience museum in Northern California is hosting a fundraising sweepstakes to give away a classic 427 Superformance Cobra used to film the blockbuster movie, “FORD v FERRARI”. Proceeds from the sweepstakes will support the museum’s mission to inspire the next generation of automotive enthusiasts through conservation, education and preservation of cars built by Shelby American.

“Carroll Shelby and his team built the Shelby Cobra in the 1960s, which captured the hearts of enthusiasts worldwide,” said Drew Serb, founder and curator of the museum. “They dominated sports car racing with it, along with the GT40, Daytona Coupe and GT350. Those hot rodders won America’s only FIA world sports car championship, knocked Ferrari off the Le Mans podium and earned racing victories worldwide. These cars remain giants for their contributions to the evolution of the auto industry in this country.”

The sweepstakes 427 Cobra comes with a certificate of authenticity to confirm its provenance. Purchased as a roller from Superformance in California, it was completed by the Cobra Performance, Inc. team. The company is renowned for its attention to detail, craftsmanship, commitment to quality and authenticity.

The new 427 Superformance Cobra roadster features:

Indigo Blue paint with Wimbledon White Le Mans stripes

Roush 427 Engine with 510 horsepower

“Road Race” Front Sump Oil Pan

770 CMF Carb

Roush Aluminum Heads

Dual Plane intake manifold

Hydraulic Roller Cam

2 year/24,000-mile limited warranty

Tremec TKO-600 transmission

“Everyone is excited about the film ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ which debuts on November 15,” said Emily Lambert, Managing Director at The Cobra Experience. “Like the Cobra Experience museum, the film honors the achievements of Carroll Shelby, Ken Miles and the intrepid Shelby American team. Those who participate in the drawing will have the opportunity to own an amazing piece of movie and automotive history, as well as help educate the public about the legacy of Carroll Shelby and these great cars.”

Tickets are now on sale. Participants are automatically entered to win the special Cobra when they donate online at www.winacobra.org or by mail. The winning ticket will be chosen at 1:45 pm (PST) on June 6, 2020 at the Sixth Annual Cobra Day Car Show at The Cobra Experience.

“Cobra Day is an amazing event for the entire family that combines philanthropy and fun,” said Serb. “From the car show to the presentations and charity Cobra drives, it makes education exciting for fans of all ages. The winner of the Cobra sweepstakes will take home the ultimate souvenir from the event and the ultimate movie souvenir.”

Proceeds benefit The Cobra Experience, a non-profit museum committed to the promotion, conservation, education, and preservation of the cars produced by Shelby American.

The event is in Martinez, CA at The Cobra Experience, 777 Arnold Drive.

The Cobra Experience is a 25,000 SF museum located in Martinez, California that showcases original Cobra’s, Shelby Mustangs, Daytona Coupe, GT40, King Cobra, Sunbeam Tigers and a Lotus; currently 24 cars are on display. There are engine and wheel displays, posters, photos and a shop scene as it was at Shelby American in the 1960s. Unique to the museum is a 40-seat surround sound theater which features a HD film about the cars and about the Ford and Shelby American story. To learn more about The Cobra Experience, email info@cobraexperience.org, visit www.cobraexperience.org or call (925) 558-5585.

