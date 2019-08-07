Log in
Coca Cola : 2019 Guidance-Revision

08/07/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

FOR GENERAL RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC

August 7, 2019

2019 Guidance Revision

Following the first half performance, our Company revised down 2019 full year volume guidance, considering challenging market conditions in some of the international operations, primarily in Pakistan. On the other hand, guidance for net revenue growth and EBITDA margin is maintained, given positive price impact and strong growth in the Sparkling category in Turkey as well as our ongoing focus on cost saving initiatives.

Accordingly, our Company's 2019 guidance is as follows;

  • Sales Volume:
    • Flat to slightly positive in Turkey (previously: flat)
    • 2%-4%growth in international operations (previously: 6%-8%growth)
    • 1%-3%growth on a consolidated basis (previously: 3%-5%growth)
  • Net revenue growth:
    16%-18% on a consolidated basis (FX-neutral1)(maintained)
  • EBITDA Margin:
    Slight improvement on a consolidated basis (maintained)
  • Capex/Sales:
    7%-8% (on a comparable basis) (maintained)
  • Net debt/ EBITDA:
    Lower than 1.5x (on an FX-neutral1 and organic basis) (maintained)

The business outlook of the Company is subject to the risks which are stated in the annual report and financial reports.

1 FX-neutral: Using constant FX rates when converting country financial statements to TL.

Coca-Cola Icecek Investor Relations I Tel: +90 216 528 4716 I Fax: +90 216 510 70 10 I CCI-IR@cci.com.tr I www.cci.com.tr Page 1 of 2

PUBLIC

Company Profile

CCI is a multinational beverage company which operates in Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Tajikistan. As one of the key bottlers of the Coca-Cola system, CCI produces, distributes and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company.

CCI employs close to 8500 people and has a total of 26 plants in 10 countries, offering a wide range of beverages to a consumer base of 400 million people. In addition to sparkling beverages, the product portfolio includes juices, waters, sports and energy drinks, teas and iced teas.

CCI's shares are traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) under the symbol "CCOLA.IS", and Eurobond is traded in the Irish Stock Exchange, under the symbol "CCOLAT".

Contacts

Andriy Avramenko

Yeşim Tohma

Group Investor Relations Manager

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +90 216 528 3386

Tel: +90 216 528 4410

yesim.tohma@cci.com.tr

andriy.avramenko@cci.com.tr

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Içecek AS published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 18:09:01 UTC
