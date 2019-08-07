Coca Cola : 2019 Guidance-Revision

FOR GENERAL RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC

August 7, 2019

2019 Guidance Revision

Following the first half performance, our Company revised down 2019 full year volume guidance, considering challenging market conditions in some of the international operations, primarily in Pakistan. On the other hand, guidance for net revenue growth and EBITDA margin is maintained, given positive price impact and strong growth in the Sparkling category in Turkey as well as our ongoing focus on cost saving initiatives.

Accordingly, our Company's 2019 guidance is as follows;

Sales Volume:

Flat to slightly positive in Turkey (previously: flat) 2%-4% growth in international operations (previously: 6%-8% growth) 1%-3% growth on a consolidated basis (previously: 3%-5% growth)

Net revenue growth:

16%-18% on a consolidated basis (FX-neutral 1 ) (maintained)

Slight improvement on a consolidated basis (maintained)

7%-8% (on a comparable basis) (maintained)

Lower than 1.5x (on an FX-neutral 1 and organic basis) (maintained)

The business outlook of the Company is subject to the risks which are stated in the annual report and financial reports.

1 FX-neutral: Using constant FX rates when converting country financial statements to TL.

