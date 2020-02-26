Coca Cola : 2020 Guidance

FOR GENERAL RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC

February 26, 2020

Announcement Regarding 2020 Guidance

Our company's expectations for 2020 are presented below:

Sales Volume:

3-4% growth on a consolidated basis Flattish in Turkey Mid-single digit growth in international segment

Net revenue growth:

15-18% growth on a consolidated basis (FX-neutral 1 )

EBITDA Margin:

Circa 100 bps improvement without the impact of cash designation and slight decline on a reported basis

Capex/Sales:

6-8%of consolidated net sales revenue

As announced on Jan 21st 2020, CCI started preliminary discussions with The Coca- Cola Company to revisit the sales and distribution model of Doğadan brand, the non- ready to drink tea in CCI's portfolio. Discussion are still continuing. Our 2020 guidance is focused on our core business figures, excluding the NRTD tea. For comparability purposes below are the 2019 financial figures to be used as the base for the above

2020 guidance:

2019A excluding NARTD Tea

Consolidated Sales Volume (m u/c) 1,207 Turkey Sales Volume (m u/c) 554 International Sales Volume (m u/c) 654 Net Sales Revenue ( m TL) 12,008 EBITDA Margin 19.0% EBITDA Margin excluding NARTD tea+cash designation 16.9%

The business outlook of the Company is subject to the risks which are stated in the annual report and financial reports.

1 FX-neutral: Using constant FX rates when converting country financial statements to TL.

