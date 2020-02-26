Log in
Coca Cola : 2020 Guidance

02/26/2020 | 04:46pm EST

FOR GENERAL RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC

February 26, 2020

Announcement Regarding 2020 Guidance

Our company's expectations for 2020 are presented below:

  • Sales Volume:
    • 3-4%growth on a consolidated basis
    • Flattish in Turkey
    • Mid-singledigit growth in international segment
  • Net revenue growth:
    15-18% growth on a consolidated basis (FX-neutral1)
  • EBITDA Margin:
    Circa 100 bps improvement without the impact of cash designation and slight decline on a reported basis
  • Capex/Sales:

6-8%of consolidated net sales revenue

As announced on Jan 21st 2020, CCI started preliminary discussions with The Coca- Cola Company to revisit the sales and distribution model of Doğadan brand, the non- ready to drink tea in CCI's portfolio. Discussion are still continuing. Our 2020 guidance is focused on our core business figures, excluding the NRTD tea. For comparability purposes below are the 2019 financial figures to be used as the base for the above

2020 guidance:

2019A excluding NARTD Tea

Consolidated Sales Volume (m u/c)

1,207

Turkey Sales Volume (m u/c)

554

International Sales Volume (m u/c)

654

Net Sales Revenue ( m TL)

12,008

EBITDA Margin

19.0%

EBITDA Margin excluding NARTD tea+cash designation

16.9%

The business outlook of the Company is subject to the risks which are stated in the annual report and financial reports.

1 FX-neutral: Using constant FX rates when converting country financial statements to TL.

Coca-Cola Icecek Investor Relations I Tel: +90 216 528 4716 I Fax: +90 216 510 70 10 I CCI-IR@cci.com.tr I www.cci.com.tr Page 1 of 2

PUBLIC

Company Profile

CCI is a multinational beverage company which operates in Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Tajikistan. As one of the key bottlers of the Coca-Cola system, CCI produces, distributes and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company.

CCI employs close to 8500 people and has a total of 26 plants in 10 countries, offering a wide range of beverages to a consumer base of 400 million people. In addition to sparkling beverages, the product portfolio includes juices, waters, sports and energy drinks, teas and iced teas.

CCI's shares are traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) under the symbol "CCOLA.IS", and Eurobond is traded in the Irish Stock Exchange, under the symbol "CCOLAT".

Contacts

Andriy Avramenko

Çiçek Uşaklıgil Özgüneş

Investor Relations and Treasury Director

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +90 216 528 4002

Tel: +90 216 528 4410

cicek.ozgunes@cci.com.tr

andriy.avramenko@cci.com.tr

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Içecek AS published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 21:44:04 UTC
