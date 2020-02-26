Coca Cola : 2020 Guidance

FOR GENERAL RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC
Announcement Regarding 2020 Guidance
Our company's expectations for 2020 are presented below:
Sales Volume:
3-4%growth on a consolidated basis
Flattish in Turkey
Mid-singledigit growth in international segment
Net revenue growth:
15-18% growth on a consolidated basis (FX-neutral1)
EBITDA Margin:
Circa 100 bps improvement without the impact of cash designation and slight decline on a reported basis
Capex/Sales:
6-8%of consolidated net sales revenue
As announced on Jan 21st 2020, CCI started preliminary discussions with The Coca- Cola Company to revisit the sales and distribution model of Doğadan brand, the non- ready to drink tea in CCI's portfolio. Discussion are still continuing. Our 2020 guidance is focused on our core business figures, excluding the NRTD tea. For comparability purposes below are the 2019 financial figures to be used as the base for the above
2020 guidance:
2019A excluding NARTD Tea
Consolidated Sales Volume (m u/c)
1,207
Turkey Sales Volume (m u/c)
554
International Sales Volume (m u/c)
654
Net Sales Revenue ( m TL)
12,008
EBITDA Margin
19.0%
EBITDA Margin excluding NARTD tea+cash designation
16.9%
The business outlook of the Company is subject to the risks which are stated in the annual report and financial reports.
1 FX-neutral: Using constant FX rates when converting country financial statements to TL.
Company Profile
CCI is a multinational beverage company which operates in Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Tajikistan. As one of the key bottlers of the Coca-Cola system, CCI produces, distributes and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company.
CCI employs close to 8500 people and has a total of 26 plants in 10 countries, offering a wide range of beverages to a consumer base of 400 million people. In addition to sparkling beverages, the product portfolio includes juices, waters, sports and energy drinks, teas and iced teas.
CCI's shares are traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) under the symbol "CCOLA.IS", and Eurobond is traded in the Irish Stock Exchange, under the symbol "CCOLAT".
