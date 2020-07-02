Coca Cola : Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

FOR GENERAL RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC

July 2, 2020

CCI's Corporate Governance Rating

On July 2, 2020, SAHA Corporate Governance and Credit Rating Services Inc. (SAHA), one of the companies which is certified by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey (CMB) on Corporate Governance Rating, has affirmed Corporate Governance Rating of Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) as 9.46, out of a maximum of 10.00.

According to the Principles issued by the CMB, the Corporate Governance Rating is determined by taking the weighted average of four headings which are given below:

Main Sections Weight 2020 Shareholders %25 89.25 Public Disclosure & Transparency %25 98.59 Stakeholders %15 99.48 Board of Directors %35 93.44 TOTAL %100 94.59

A copy of the Rating Report will be available on CCI's corporate web site at www.cci.com.tr

Company Profile

CCI is a multinational beverage company which operates in Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Tajikistan. As one of the key bottlers of the Coca-Cola system, CCI produces, distributes and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company.

CCI employs close to 8500 people and has a total of 26 plants in 10 countries, offering a wide range of beverages to a consumer base of 400 million people. In addition to sparkling beverages, the product portfolio includes juices, waters, sports and energy drinks, teas and iced teas.

CCI's shares are traded on the Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) under the symbol "CCOLA.IS", and Eurobond is traded in the Irish Stock Exchange, under the symbol "CCOLAT".

Contacts

Çiçek Uşaklıgil Özgüneş

Andriy Avramenko Chief Financial Officer Tel: +90 216 528 4410 andriy.avramenko@cci.com.tr

Treasury and Invest. Relations Director Tel: +90 216 528 4002 cicek.ozgunes@cci.com.tr r

Öktem Söylemez

Investor Relations Executive Tel: +90 216 528 4618oktem.soylemez@cci.com.tr

Coca-Cola Icecek Investor RelationsITel: +90 216 528 4716 I Fax: +90 216 510 70 10 ICCI-IR@cci.com.trIwww.cci.com.tr

