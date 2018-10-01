Coca Cola : Eurobond Repayment

FOR GENERAL RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC
Announcement Regarding the Eurobond Repayment
Coca-Cola İçecek A.Ş.'s (CCI) bonds (ISIN: RegS XS0975576165 and 144A
US191229AA18) issued to investors outside of Turkey on October 1, 2013 with a total nominal value of US$500 million and the maturity of 5 years, have matured and the amount of interest and principal has been redeemed on October 1, 2018.
Company Profile
CCI is the sixth-largest bottler in the Coca-Cola System in terms of sales volume. CCI produces, distributes and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) across Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Tajikistan.
CCI employs close to 9,000 people and has a total of 26 plants, offering a wide range of beverages to a consumer base of 400 million people. In addition to sparkling beverages, the product portfolio includes juices, waters, sports and energy drinks, teas and iced teas.
CCI's shares are traded on Borsa Istanbul (BIST) under "CCOLA.IS", American depositary receipts (ADR) are traded over the counter in the United States under "COLAY", Eurobond is traded on Irish Stock Exchange under "CCOLAT" tickers.
