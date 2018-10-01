Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coca Cola : Eurobond Repayment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 06:37pm CEST

FOR GENERAL RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC

October 1, 2018

Announcement Regarding the Eurobond Repayment

Coca-Cola İçecek A.Ş.'s (CCI) bonds (ISIN: RegS XS0975576165 and 144A

US191229AA18) issued to investors outside of Turkey on October 1, 2013 with a total nominal value of US$500 million and the maturity of 5 years, have matured and the amount of interest and principal has been redeemed on October 1, 2018.

Company Profile

CCI is the sixth-largest bottler in the Coca-Cola System in terms of sales volume. CCI produces, distributes and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) across Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Tajikistan.

CCI employs close to 9,000 people and has a total of 26 plants, offering a wide range of beverages to a consumer base of 400 million people. In addition to sparkling beverages, the product portfolio includes juices, waters, sports and energy drinks, teas and iced teas.

CCI's shares are traded on Borsa Istanbul (BIST) under "CCOLA.IS", American depositary receipts (ADR) are traded over the counter in the United States under "COLAY", Eurobond is traded on Irish Stock Exchange under "CCOLAT" tickers.

Contacts

Michael Coombs

Yeşim Tohma

Chief Financial Officer

Group Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +90 216 528 4410

Tel: +90 216 528 3386

michael.coombs@cci.com.tr

yesim.tohma@cci.com.tr

Coca-Cola Icecek Investor RelationsITel: +90 216 528 3392

I Fax: +90 216 510 7010

ICCI-IR@cci.com.trIwww.cci.com.tr

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Içecek AS published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 16:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:06pACCELERATE : Diamond Drill Hole YHDD001 Completed at Young Henry Nickel Cobalt Target
AQ
07:06pM&T BANK CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PR
07:06pA Look at Larry Culp's Career -- Update
DJ
07:06pTrucker Tools Introduces Latest Upgrades to Smart Capacity Platform
GL
07:05pZAPF CREATION AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:05pZAPF CREATION AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:04pZENDESK : Releases Benchmark Guide for Enterprise Reports
BU
07:04pEM ENER : EM Energy, Inc. Announces Name Change and Stock Trading Symbol Change
AC
07:03pTELKOM SOC : Police boost title defence
AQ
07:03pGrowing Consumer Demand for GE Appliances’ Products Drives $200 Million Investment in Kentucky, Creating 400 New U.S. Jobs
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and fuel prices take toll
2Ten Things to Know About the New Nafta Deal
3DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : DMS : H1 18: not so bad after all
4S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
5DANAHER CORPORATION : General Electric replaces CEO with outsider, shares soar

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.