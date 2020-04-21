Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coca-Cola sees 2nd quarter sales hit from coronavirus lockdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 07:37am EDT
Coca-Cola bottles are pictured in Lagos

Coca-Cola Co on Tuesday forecast a hit to current-quarter results as restaurants, theaters and other venues that represent about half of the company's revenue remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, shares of the company rose about 2% in trading before the bell after the soda maker reported better-than-expected revenue and profit for the first quarter and said it expected conditions to start improving from mid-year.

Coca-Cola provides syrups and concentrates to several fast-food chains, theaters, amusement parks among other venues, most of which have either closed all operations or limited their businesses. Several concerts and sporting events, including the company-sponsored Tokyo 2020 Olympics, have been postponed or canceled.

As a result, volumes fell about 25% globally since the beginning of April, largely stemming from the loss of sales other than at retail stores, the company said. The hit to second-quarter results will be material, it said, though the ultimate impact on this quarter and the rest of the year is unknown at this time. Coca-Cola added it expected comparable revenue to include 4% to 5% hit from a stronger dollar.

The Atlanta-based beverage maker said, however, it saw stockpiling in some markets and a sharp rise in e-commerce sales, as consumers rushed to buy goods in preparation for lockdowns.

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December, has claimed the lives of about 170,000 across the globe and has forced restaurants, grocers, sports arenas and entertainment venues to shut doors.

Coca-Cola, which last month said it would miss this year's original financial goals, said it saw coronavirus-fueled pressure as temporary and expected sequential improvement in the second half of the year.

"We've been through challenging times before as a company, and we believe we're well positioned to manage through and emerge stronger," Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said.

For the first quarter ended March 27, net revenue fell 1% to $8.6 billion. Analysts were expecting $8.28 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv

Excluding one-time items, Coke earned 51 cents per share, beating market consensus estimate of 44 cents.

"Coca-Cola posted a very strong set of results... albeit against the backdrop of warnings of a very weak 2Q ... and very little visibility as to how trends develop from here," Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51aGermany's KfW pays out 8.5 billion euros in coronavirus aid loans
RE
07:48aLockheed Martin quarterly revenue rises 9.2%
RE
07:48aNUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : NORTH EAST REGION IS OPPOSED TO GWEDE MANTASHE's DECISION TO ALLOW MINES TO OPERATE 50% OF PRODUCTION
PU
07:47aChina to lower bad loan provisions for smaller banks - state media
RE
07:45aOil crash slams stocks, dollar gains as risk sentiment rolls over
RE
07:43aFRENCH COURT TO ISSUE VERDICT IN AMAZON CASE ON APRIL 24 : judge
RE
07:43aWHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION REGIONAL OFFICE FO : condoles death of staff in Myanmar, condemns targeting of health workers involved in COVID19 response
PU
07:42aItaly's GDP to fall 5% in first quarter, then 10% in second quarter - budget watchdog
RE
07:42aOil crash slams stocks, dollar gains as risk sentiment rolls over
RE
07:41aOil crash slams stocks, dollar gains as risk sentiment rolls over
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : U.S. oil futures plumb historic lows below zero, Brent plunges
2PEUGEOT : Peugeot maker PSA says demand to fall sharply, keeps margin goal
3SAP SE : SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
5DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group