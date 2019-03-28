Coca Xie brings talent from the East to CBS's The World's Best

Coca produces and hosts the Chinese talent on the CBS talent competition show, hosted by James Corden. Global talent is judged by Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles, and Faith Hill.

Coca Xie is the Chinese voice on CBS’s The World’s Best, the newest talent competition show featuring a diverse range of talent from around the globe. As one of the producers and the show’s co-host, Coca has brought a range of talent from the East to the stage of The World’s Best. Coca has shown a spotlight on the eastern arts, delighting western audiences with a mix of showstopping performers. With The World’s Best season 2 in the works, Coca will continue to search for the best and brightest acts that show the world the artistic essence of Chinese culture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328006017/en/

James Corden and Coca Xie with Shaolin Yanze Kungfu Performance Group

CBS’s The World’s Best is just one of Coca’s many projects that furthers her vision to bring Chinese culture to the western audience. With the mission "to bridge the gap between China and America through the power of entertainment,” Coca has founded her own company, China Entertainment Group. China Entertainment Group (CEG) produces high quality content that immerses audiences into the outstanding aspects of Chinese culture. Prior to founding China Entertainment Group, Coca has been an established host for more than 10 years. She has abundant experience hosting red carpet interviews, most notably hosting the 89th and 90th Academy Awards Red Carpet Live Broadcast for Mango TV, one of the biggest media outlets in China. CEG had exclusive live streaming rights for these Academy Awards Red Carpet Live shows and celebrity interviews. Coca got her big break as a producer and host of a bilingual entertainment news program on The Wrap, where she interviewed and hosted countless celebrities on the red carpet on the The Wrap’s stage. Now, Coca has numerous upcoming projects including The World’s Best season two, a producing role on an NBC show, and her very own independently produced TV show promoting Hollywood movies to Chinese audiences.

After receiving an invitation to collaborate with The World’s Best, Coca has brilliantly showcased Chinese culture and talent on the CBS TV show. She brought memorable acts from China to compete on The World’s Best including: Li Wei, Duo Suining, and Shaolin Yanze Kungfu Performance Group. Coca invited these performers to share their talents on The World’s Best stage, wowing the western audience and the celebrity judges.

Hollywood has been looking East, from Kung Fu Panda to Crazy Rich Asians, there has been a growing demand for the presence of eastern cultural elements from the global audience. Western opinions are evolving, with proof from box office successes that meet the needs of an underserved audience. Coca continues to be a strong force and advocator in this movement, promoting the trend of featuring eastern cultural elements in western entertainment. Coca has taken steps to encourage inclusion of Chinese culture through her work as a producer, actress, host, and adviser for Hollywood filmmakers on how to accurately incorporate Chinese culture into their work.

As Coca forges ahead on her mission to introduce more Asian talent and cultural elements into Hollywood, she pictures a more diverse entertainment industry. Coca states that, “It has been an honor working with The World’s Best to shed some light on the wonderful talent from China. I have found this journey greatly satisfying - being able to see the eastern culture blooming on a Hollywood stage. This is just the beginning.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328006017/en/