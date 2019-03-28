Coca Xie brings talent from the East to CBS's The World's Best

Coca produces and hosts the Chinese talent on the CBS talent competition
show, hosted by James Corden. Global talent is judged by Drew Barrymore,
RuPaul Charles, and Faith Hill.
Coca Xie is the Chinese voice on CBS’s The World’s Best, the
newest talent competition show featuring a diverse range of talent from
around the globe. As one of the producers and the show’s co-host, Coca
has brought a range of talent from the East to the stage of The
World’s Best. Coca has shown a spotlight on the eastern arts,
delighting western audiences with a mix of showstopping performers. With The
World’s Best season 2 in the works, Coca will continue to search for
the best and brightest acts that show the world the artistic essence of
Chinese culture.
James Corden and Coca Xie with Shaolin Yanze Kungfu Performance Group
CBS’s The World’s Best is just one of Coca’s many projects that
furthers her vision to bring Chinese culture to the western audience.
With the mission "to bridge the gap between China and America through
the power of entertainment,” Coca has founded her own company, China
Entertainment Group. China Entertainment Group (CEG)
produces high quality content that immerses audiences into the
outstanding aspects of Chinese culture. Prior to founding China
Entertainment Group, Coca has been an established host for more than
10 years. She has abundant experience hosting red carpet interviews,
most notably hosting the 89th and 90th Academy Awards Red
Carpet Live Broadcast for Mango TV, one of the biggest media
outlets in China. CEG had exclusive live streaming rights for these
Academy Awards Red Carpet Live shows and celebrity interviews. Coca got
her big break as a producer and host of a bilingual entertainment news
program on The Wrap, where she interviewed and hosted countless
celebrities on the red carpet on the The Wrap’s stage. Now, Coca
has numerous upcoming projects including The World’s Best season
two, a producing role on an NBC show, and her very own independently
produced TV show promoting Hollywood movies to Chinese audiences.
After receiving an invitation to collaborate with The World’s Best,
Coca has brilliantly showcased Chinese culture and talent on the CBS TV
show. She brought memorable acts from China to compete on The World’s
Best including: Li
Wei, Duo
Suining, and Shaolin
Yanze Kungfu Performance Group. Coca invited these performers to
share their talents on The World’s Best stage, wowing the western
audience and the celebrity judges.
Hollywood has been looking East, from Kung Fu Panda to Crazy
Rich Asians, there has been a growing demand for the presence of
eastern cultural elements from the global audience. Western opinions are
evolving, with proof from box office successes that meet the needs of an
underserved audience. Coca continues to be a strong force and advocator
in this movement, promoting the trend of featuring eastern cultural
elements in western entertainment. Coca has taken steps to encourage
inclusion of Chinese culture through her work as a producer, actress,
host, and adviser for Hollywood filmmakers on how to accurately
incorporate Chinese culture into their work.
As Coca forges ahead on her mission to introduce more Asian talent and
cultural elements into Hollywood, she pictures a more diverse
entertainment industry. Coca states that, “It has been an honor working
with The World’s Best to shed some light on the wonderful talent
from China. I have found this journey greatly satisfying - being able to
see the eastern culture blooming on a Hollywood stage. This is just the
beginning.”
