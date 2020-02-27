Coco's Restaurants and Bakeries Celebrate Springtime With Can't Miss Limited-time Offerings This March

Restaurant guests can enjoy special promotions to celebrate National Pi Day, St. Patrick’s Day and more

Coco’s Restaurants & Bakeries, known for traditional American breakfasts and fresh-baked pies, is welcoming the arrival of Spring with several special promotions for guests this March, starting with limited-time offerings to celebrate National Pi Day and St. Patrick’s Day.

“This March, we’re looking forward to sharing several new offerings with guests at Coco’s, especially with the Spring season just around the corner,” said Corry Reid, Vice President of Marketing at Shari’s Management Corporation. “From our award-winning pies and new shakes to signature breakfast hashes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Coco’s.”

This March at Coco’s, guests can enjoy several limited-time menu offerings, including:

National Pi Day: On Saturday, Mar. 14, Coco’s is celebrating the mathematical constant, Pi (π or 3.14). Finding any excuse to slice into more pi(e), Coco’s is treating Coco’s E-Club members to a free slice of pie from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at participating locations. From Dark Chocolate Raspberry Harvest to Caramel Apple Harvest, rewards members can indulge in a complimentary slice of Coco’s award-winning pie, each handmade and freshly baked. Not a Coco’s E-Club member? Join today by visiting www.CocosBakery.com/e-club.

St. Patrick’s Day: Get in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, Mar. 17 with a new Choc O’Mint Shake ($4.99), featuring a delightful concoction of vanilla ice cream blended with chocolate chips and a wee bit of crème de menthe, topped with whipped cream and a chocolate syrup drizzle. From Mar. 1 to Mar. 31, guests who share a picture of themselves enjoying the shake and tag @OfficialCocos on Instagram will be automatically entered to win a $100 Coco’s gift card! Visit www.CocosBakery.com for complete rules.

Guests can also enjoy Corned Beef Hash n’ Eggs, Coco’s twist on a traditional Irish favorite. Hearty corned beef and a freshly made potato hash with onions, bell peppers and special seasonings are grilled-to-perfection and topped with two poached eggs, served alongside fruit and guests’ choice of pancakes, biscuit, muffin, seasonal coffee cake, croissant or toast for $11.79.

Seasonal Raspberry Pies: Back for a limited time, guests can slice into Coco’s popular raspberry pies, including Dark Chocolate Raspberry Harvest and Raspberry Swirl. Capturing the sweet, tart bite of fresh raspberries at the peak of the season, Coco’s seasonal pies will satisfy any craving. Visit Coco’s to savor a slice or order online at www.CocosBakery.com.

In March, guests can enjoy these limited-time offers at participating Coco’s locations throughout Southern California all month long. For more information on locations and offerings, please visit www.CocosBakery.com.

