Cocobod Ghana Cocoa Board : CHIEF EXECUTIVE PAYS HISTORIC VISIT TO COCOSHE EXECUTIVES

The Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Hon. Joseph Boahen Aidoo has met with the Executives of the Cocoa Coffee and Shea Nut Pickers Association (COCOSHE) at their Office in Accra to discuss areas of mutual support towards sustainable cocoa production in the country.

Welcoming Hon Boahen Aidoo and his entourage, the National President of COCOSHE, Alhaji Bukari Alhassan described the visit as historic because, according to him, Hon Boahen Aidoo is the first-ever Chief Executive of COCOBOD to visit them at their head office in Accra. Alhaji Bukari was full of praise for the gesture and called on his Regional Executives to support the numerous productivity enhancement programmes being implemented by the new administration of the Board.

'We have seen the effect of the pollination programme you asked farmers to do on their farms and we think it should be supported by all,'' he added.

Alhaji Bukari Alhassan further commended the Chief Executive and his team for introducing the Subsidized Fertilizer Programme back into cocoa operations. According to him, the exercise has helped to sustain the association's input shops across the country adding that the programme was far better than the erstwhile free fertilizer programme which only stifled their input association and cocoa farming in general.

Addressing the farmers, Hon Joseph Boahen Aidoo implored the leadership of COCOSHE to do even better to educate farmers to see cocoa farming as a business. He encouraged cocoa farmers to plough back into their farming operations, profits realized from bumper harvests triggered by the combined effects of the Productivity Enhancement Programmes (PEPs) implemented by COCOBOD. According to him, the move will help farmers expand their farms and increase their incomes as well.

Hon Boahen Aidoo also used the opportunity to explain the dynamics of the world market prices of cocoa and said as at June 2016, cocoa price was about USD$3,100 but had since been falling. He added that as of the beginning of September 2018, it had dropped to around USD$2,100. Describing the situation as a difficult one, Hon Aidoo said the best way to insulate Ghanaian cocoa farmers against the effects of price volatility is to encourage them to adopt the COCOBOD's PEPs to increase their yield per acre to at least 1000kg.

Hon. Boahen Aidoo urged farmers to adopt simple technologies in controlling pests and weeds on their farms instead of applying weedicides which end up destroying the structure of the soil.