Cocobod Ghana Cocoa Board : IS NOT RECRUITING

08/16/2018 | 09:11pm CEST

An announcement circulating on social media platforms, purporting to have come from Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) announcing various vacant positions for interested qualified persons to apply for postings to the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) and other COCOBOD Sub-stations across the country latest by 31st August, 2018 has come to our notice.

We wish to state that it is absolutely FALSE that COCOBOD is on a recruitment exercise. The said announcement is an orchestrated and mischievous attempt by some unscrupulous individuals to deceive the unsuspecting public.

We therefore wish to advise the general public to disregard the announcement in its entirety. Again, the email address used in the said circular is not COCOBOD email address and must have been designed to deceive the unsuspecting public.

Be guided accordingly.

ISSUED BY PUBLIC AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT

Disclaimer

Cocobod - Ghana Cocoa Board published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 19:10:02 UTC
