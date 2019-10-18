Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cocoon : RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF TWO (2) RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY ONE (1) EXISTING SHARE HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 05:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

Cocoon Holdings Limited

中國天弓控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 428)

RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF TWO

    1. RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY ONE
  2. EXISTING SHARE HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

Financial advisers to the Company

CORPORATE FINANCE CO., LIMITED

TRINITY CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED

Underwriter of the Rights Issue

- 1 -

RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

The Board announces that as all the conditions set out in the Underwriting Agreement had been fulfilled and the Underwriting Agreement was not terminated by the Underwriter prior to the Latest Time for Termination, the Rights Issue and the Underwriting Agreement became unconditional at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 14 October 2019.

A total of 27 valid acceptances and applications had been received for a total of

166,529,754 Rights Shares, which comprised:

  1. 19 valid acceptances of the provisional allotments under the PALs in respect of a total of 161,036,354 Rights Shares, representing approximately 67.15% of the total number of Rights Shares; and
  2. 8 valid applications for excess Rights Shares under the EAFs in respect of a total of 5,493,400 Rights Shares, representing approximately 2.29% of the total number of Rights Shares.

In aggregate, the valid acceptances and applications represented approximately 69.44% of the total number of Rights Shares.

Pursuant to the Irrevocable Undertaking, Mr. Chen had subscribed for 50,553,860 Rights Shares provisionally allotted to him under the PAL. Based on the above results, the Rights Issue was under-subscribed by 73,288,146 Rights Shares.

EXCESS RIGHTS SHARES

There was a total of 5,493,400 excess Rights Shares validly applied for by the Qualifying Shareholders under the EAFs. Given the under-subscription of the Rights Shares, the excess Rights Shares applicants have been allotted in full with the number of Rights Shares they applied for.

DESPATCH OF SHARE CERTIFICATES

The share certificates for the fully-paid Rights Shares are expected to be posted by Monday, 21 October 2019 to those entitled thereto by ordinary post at their own risks.

COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS IN FULLY-PAID RIGHTS SHARES

Dealings in the fully-paid Rights Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 22 October 2019.

- 2 -

Reference is made to the prospectus of Cocoon Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 25 September 2019 (the "Prospectus") in relation to the Rights Issue. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the respective meanings ascribed to them in the Prospectus.

RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

A total of 27 valid acceptances and applications had been received for a total of

166,529,754 Rights Shares, which comprised:

  1. 19 valid acceptances of the provisional allotments under the PALs in respect of a total of 161,036,354 Rights Shares, representing approximately 67.15% of the total number of Rights Shares; and
  2. 8 valid applications for excess Rights Shares under the EAFs in respect of a total of 5,493,400 Rights Shares, representing approximately 2.29% of the total number of Rights Shares.

In aggregate, the valid acceptances and applications represented approximately 69.44% of the total number of Rights Shares.

Pursuant to the Irrevocable Undertaking, Mr. Chen had subscribed for 50,553,860 Rights Shares provisionally allotted to him under the PAL. Based on the above results, the Rights Issue was under-subscribed by 73,288,146 Rights Shares.

EXCESS RIGHTS SHARES

There was a total of 5,493,400 excess Rights Shares validly applied for by the Qualifying Shareholders under the EAFs. Given the under-subscription of the Rights Shares, the excess Rights Shares applicants have been allotted in full with the number of Rights Shares they applied for.

THE UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT

The Board announces that as all the conditions set out in the Underwriting Agreement had been fulfilled, and the Underwriting Agreement was not terminated by the Underwriter prior to the Latest Time for Termination, the Rights Issue and the Underwriting Agreement became unconditional at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 14 October 2019.

- 3 -

Based on the above results, the Rights Issue was under-subscribed by 73,288,146 Rights Shares. As a result of the under-subscription of the Rights Shares and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Underwriting Agreement, the Underwriter has performed its underwriting obligations to subscribe for and procure subscribers to subscribe for an aggregate of 73,288,146 Untaken Shares. The Board announces that the obligations of the Underwriter in respect of the Underwritten Shares have been fully discharged.

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after completion of the Rights Issue:

Immediately

Immediately

before completion of

after completion of

the Rights Issue

the Rights Issue

Number of

Number of

Shares

Approx.%

Shares

Approx. %

Mr. Chen

25,276,930

21.08

75,830,790

21.08

The Underwriter and

94,632,020

78.92

283,896,060

78.92

subscribers procured

by the Underwriter and

other public shareholders

(Note)

Total

119,908,950

100.00

359,726,850

100.00

Note:

To the best of the Directors' knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, the Underwriter and all the subscribers procured by the Underwriter are Independent Third Parties and none of them has become a substantial shareholder of the Company immediately after taking up the Untaken Shares.

DESPATCH OF SHARE CERTIFICATES

The share certificates for the fully-paid Rights Shares are expected to be posted by Monday, 21 October 2019 to those entitled thereto by ordinary post at their own risks.

- 4 -

COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS IN FULLY-PAID RIGHTS SHARES

Dealings in the fully-paid Rights Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 22 October 2019.

By order of the Board

Cocoon Holdings Limited

Wu Ming Gai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 October 2019

As at the date hereof, the board of directors of the Company comprises two executive directors, namely Mr. Wu Ming Gai and Ms. Chan Carman Wing Yan; three non-executive directors, namely Mr. William Keith Jacobsen, Mr. Chen Albert and Mr. Wong Chung Yan Sammy; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Ms. Chan Man Yi, Ms. Leung Yin Ting and Mr. Jiang Qian.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Cocoon Holdings Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 09:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aRUGBY WORLD CUP : Fairy-tale Win For Hosts Japan To Cost Bookies Seven Figure Sum
PU
06:14aWILLIAM HILL : Momentum For Deal To Pass Through Parliament
PU
06:14aRICH GOLDMAN : (1) proposed re-election of retiring directors;(2) proposed general mandates to issue and repurchase shares; and (3) notice of annual general meeting
PU
06:14aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Cobham Plc
PU
06:12aDTE ENERGY CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11a10X GENOMICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aKENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aSYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:09aDANONE : cuts sales outlook after third quarter miss
RE
06:09aEC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person - Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources
4DANONE : DANONE : 3Q Sales Rose, Adjusts 2019 Guidance to Lower Expectations
5SCIPLAY CORPORATION : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING SCIPLAY CORPORATION (NASDAQ: SCPL) on Behal..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group