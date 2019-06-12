Coda Signature : CEO Mark Grindeland to Head MJBizCon NEXT Panel on Integrating Tech in the Cannabis Industry

Co-Founder and CEO of Premium Infused Edibles Brand Coda Signature Slated to Cover Manufacturer’s Perspective on Integrating Technology into Cannabis Retail

Mark Grindeland, Co-founder & CEO of premium infused edibles brand Coda Signature, is slated to participate in a panel discussion at MJBizCon NEXT 2019 in New Orleans, where he’ll shed light on smart ways that cannabis manufacturers can harness technology to enhance operations and increase bottom lines.

The 40-minute panel— “Be Everywhere: Integrating Technology into Your Retail Experience"—is scheduled for June 13, 2:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Together with panelist Flip Croft-Caderao, Principal at Greenlit Agency, Mr. Grindeland will discuss the various fragmented systems at play for cannabis operators—ordering, inventory, management and more—and cover how companies can integrate technology to streamline processes and reduce overhead.

“The supply chain is broken, and it’s making it difficult for manufacturers to support retailers in an optimal manner, and vice versa. That’s a key area where technology can come into play,” Mr. Grindeland said.

As Chief Executive Officer of Coda Signature, Mr. Grindeland has first-hand experience implementing streamlined processes to improve internal organizational cohesion as well as strengthening mutually beneficial external partnerships and working relationships with retailers. Coda Signature just closed a Series A funding round of $24.4 million.

“Technologies that provide accurate, real-time views of retailers’ product inventories and sales can help manufacturers and retailers work together to prevent stockouts and other problematic situations,” he explained.

Packed full of useful tips and expert insight—this will be a can’t miss panel session for all cannabis industry operators seeking to harness technology to improve and streamline business operations.

About Coda Signature

Coda Signature crafts premium cannabis-infused edibles, topicals and concentrates for medicinal and adult-use markets. Recognized as a leading innovator in product development, Coda Signature features bold flavor combinations and rejuvenating formulas made from only the highest-quality, natural ingredients. Founded in 2015, the company has garnered numerous awards for its products, which are currently available in over 600 dispensaries across Colorado. Coda Signature is currently pursuing expansion into other emerging markets in North America, including California and Canada.

