Coda Signature : CEO Mark Grindeland to Head MJBizCon NEXT Panel on Integrating Tech in the Cannabis Industry

Mark Grindeland, Co-founder & CEO of premium
infused edibles brand Coda Signature, is slated to participate in a
panel discussion at MJBizCon NEXT 2019 in New Orleans, where he’ll shed
light on smart ways that cannabis manufacturers can harness technology
to enhance operations and increase bottom lines.
The 40-minute panel— “Be Everywhere: Integrating Technology into Your
Retail Experience"—is scheduled for June 13, 2:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at
the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Together with panelist Flip Croft-Caderao, Principal at Greenlit Agency,
Mr. Grindeland will discuss the various fragmented systems at play for
cannabis operators—ordering, inventory, management and more—and cover
how companies can integrate technology to streamline processes and
reduce overhead.
“The supply chain is broken, and it’s making it difficult for
manufacturers to support retailers in an optimal manner, and vice versa.
That’s a key area where technology can come into play,” Mr. Grindeland
said.
As Chief Executive Officer of Coda Signature, Mr. Grindeland has
first-hand experience implementing streamlined processes to improve
internal organizational cohesion as well as strengthening mutually
beneficial external partnerships and working relationships with
retailers. Coda Signature just closed a Series
A funding round of $24.4 million.
“Technologies that provide accurate, real-time views of retailers’
product inventories and sales can help manufacturers and retailers work
together to prevent stockouts and other problematic situations,” he
explained.
Packed full of useful tips and expert insight—this will be a can’t miss
panel session for all cannabis industry operators seeking to harness
technology to improve and streamline business operations.
Full session
details can be found here.
About Coda Signature
Coda Signature crafts premium cannabis-infused edibles, topicals and
concentrates for medicinal and adult-use markets. Recognized as a
leading innovator in product development, Coda Signature features bold
flavor combinations and rejuvenating formulas made from only the
highest-quality, natural ingredients. Founded in 2015, the company has
garnered numerous awards for its products, which are currently available
in over 600 dispensaries across Colorado. Coda Signature is currently
pursuing expansion into other emerging markets in North America,
including California and Canada.
