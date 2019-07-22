Coda Signature : CO2 Oil Recognized as one of Colorado's Top Concentrates in Rooster Magazine's 710 Showdown

Accolades Grow as Top-Selling Cannabis Confections Brand Continues to Expand into Topicals and Concentrates Product Categories

Coda Signature, maker of award-winning gourmet edibles and craft cannabis products, recently won third place for Best Distillate Vape in the 710 Showdown, a Colorado competition held by local magazine The Rooster that spotlights the best cannabis concentrates in the state.

“This is so gratifying—for the third time in the past year our concentrates have won recognition from aficionados and experts in the industry,” said Elizabeth Cooke, Coda Signature Co-Founder and President. “As the Coda Signature brand expands from its origins in luxury edibles into topicals and concentrates, these awards prove we’re fulfilling our brand promise of bringing customers best-quality cannabis products, no matter the category.”

Among other recent honors, the company received the National Cannabis Industry Association’s 2019 Excellence in Innovation Award for the category Infused Products and Extractions; and Coda Signature’s concentrate won second place for Best Vape Cartridge in the 2018 THC Championship.

The company’s award-winning oils are produced via a carbon dioxide supercritical fluid extraction process, a.k.a. CO2 extraction. Originally crafted in-house for the brand’s award-winning cannabis edibles, Coda Signature’s cannabis oil garnered so much attention that the company now sells it as a standalone product with a custom battery.

“You wouldn't cook with wine you wouldn't want to drink, and at Coda, we believe you should only make cannabis edibles with the highest quality oils,” said David Hand, Director of Extraction at Coda Signature. “To maintain quality control, rather than purchasing extracts from an outside supplier, we began extracting oils from cannabis ourselves, and that oil is so special that we decided to offer it more widely to customers as well.”

Coda Signature concentrates are available in licensed dispensaries across Colorado. Earlier this year, one of the state’s largest dispensary chains with over 20 locations, Native Roots, began carrying the full line of Indica, Sativa and Hybrid cartridges.

Founded in 2015, Coda Signature rose quickly in the edibles market, winning over a dozen awards for its premium cannabis products. In Fall 2018, the company claimed the top ranking in Colorado market share for infused adult-use chocolates with three of the top-10 selling chocolate bars in the state, according to market research firm BDS Analytics.

The company launched operations in California in July 2019. Along with purely extracted concentrates, Coda Signature currently produces more than 30 SKUs, including infused truffles and chocolate bars, salves, bath bombs and a soon-to-be-launched topicals line.

About Coda Signature

Coda Signature crafts premium cannabis-infused edibles, topicals and concentrates for medicinal and adult-use markets. Recognized as a leading innovator in product development, Coda Signature features bold flavor combinations and rejuvenating formulas made from only the highest-quality, natural ingredients. Founded in 2015, the company has garnered numerous awards for its products, which are currently available in over 600 dispensaries across Colorado. Coda Signature is currently pursuing expansion into other emerging markets in North America, including California and Canada. To learn more, visit www.codasignature.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005124/en/