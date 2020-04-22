Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coda Signature : Strawberry & Rhubarb Fruit Notes Recognized as the THC Champion Earning Best Overall Score at Hemp Connoisseur THC Championship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Leading Infused Products Brand Wins Eight Prizes Across its Edibles, Topicals and Concentrates Portfolio

Coda Signature, maker of award-winning cannabis-infused gourmet edibles, all-natural topicals and handcrafted concentrates, received the top award at the Hemp Connoisseur THC Championship as the THC Champion with Best Overall Score for its Strawberry & Rhubarb Fruit Notes, a reimagined take on the gummy with natural flavors and fruit purée. The THC Champion distinction is a rare achievement for an edible, demonstrating how the Fruit Notes stood out as a cut above the typical edible offering.

Coda Signature took home numerous wins at the competition across categories: First Place and People’s Choice in Topicals for the Symphony Bath Bomb collection; Second Place and Connoisseur's Choice in Topicals for the Calm Massage and Bath Oil; First Place in CBD Edibles for the Coconut & Lime 1:1 Fruit Notes; Second Place and Connoisseur’s Choice in CBD Edibles for the Cream & Crumble 1:1 chocolate bar; Third Place in CBD Vape Cartridges for the Uplift 1:2 Distillate Cartridge; First Place, People’s Choice and Connoisseur’s Choice in Botanical Vapes for the Balance Distillate Cartridge; and First Place, People’s Choice and Connoisseur's Choice in Recreational Edibles for the Strawberry & Rhubarb Fruit Notes.

The THC Championship announced the winners April 19 during its live-streamed virtual awards ceremony. Organized by lifestyle publication Hemp Connoisseur Magazine, the THC Championship showcases the top brands in the Colorado cannabis market. With a full month of blind judging from a panel of cannabis experts, the competition is a trusted measurement of quality and a respected platform for the world’s top cannabis brands.

“We are grateful to Hemp Connoisseur Magazine and the Colorado cannabis community for their continued support of the company and our industry,” said Chef Lauren Gockley, Director of Edibles at Coda Signature. “It took enormous effort and grit for Hemp Connoisseur to pull off this virtual award program in light of the current stay-at-home environment. The recognition was an amazing boost to morale for our employees working in our facility. As an essential business, our team is operating on the front lines to ensure that we are able to get our quality products to consumers who need and want them. In this time of challenge for all of us, it is heartening to receive a virtual ‘high-five’ from the cannabis community we all treasure.”

The awards come at a time when more consumers than ever are looking to infused products as a solution for well-being. Coda Signature has established itself as a leading brand in Colorado and California, with plans to continue expanding to new markets and product lines to serve the increasing demand. Most recently the brand revamped its medical portfolio with new chocolate bar dosages to provide access to more quality options.

In addition to the THC Championship, Coda Signature has received numerous awards for its edibles, topicals and concentrate products, and recognition for its exemplary business practices. Recent distinctions include: Forbes’ Best Startup Employers 2020; 2019 California Emerald Cup; 2019 High Times Colorado Cannabis Cup; MJBizDaily Awards finalist in the U.S. Market Leader—Infused Products category; Leaflink’s 2019 Best-Selling Products list; and 2019 NCIA Excellence in Innovation Award for Infused Products & Extractions.

For a full list of the 800+ dispensaries in Colorado and California where Coda Signature products are available, click here.

About Coda Signature

Coda Signature crafts premium cannabis-infused edibles, topicals and concentrates for medicinal and adult-use markets. Founded in 2015 to elevate the experience of cannabis the way music elevates life, the company has established itself as a leading luxury brand with products featuring bold flavor combinations and quality, natural ingredients. Coda Signature’s products are available in over 800 dispensaries across Colorado and California, with planned expansion into other emerging markets in North America. Recognized as a product and manufacturing innovator, Coda Signature has received dozens of industry awards across all of its product categories including Forbes’ Best Startup Employers 2020; 2019 California Emerald Cup; 2019 High Times Colorado Cannabis Cup; 2019 MJBizDaily Awards finalist in the U.S. Market Leader category; and Leaflink’s 2019 Best-Selling Products list. The company holds licenses in Colorado (404-00507 and 404R-00134) and California (CDPH-10003091 and C11-0000027-LIC).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aCFE : Modification of the modalities concerning the organization of the ordinary general meeting of May 7, 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic
PU
11:18aFUSION ANTIBODIES : Overcoming obstacles on the path to the clinic
PU
11:17aAXALTA COATING : Voltatex® Electrical Insulating Resins Used In Ventilators And Devices Producing N95 Facemasks In Fight Against Coronavirus
PR
11:17aNUTRITION FOR LONGEVITY : Launches ‘United 4 Longevity' to Provide ‘Farm-to-Frontline' Meals for Healthcare Workers
BU
11:16aREJLERS PUBL : Report from the Annual General Meeting of Rejlers AB (publ) on 22 April 2020
AQ
11:16aF.N.B. CORPORATION : Declares Cash Dividend of 12 Cents on Common Stock
PR
11:16aLENDINGTREE : Survey of Small Business Owners Finds Just 5% Received PPP Funds in First Round
PR
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aZoom raises encryption level with upgraded meeting app
RE
11:15aMBH : and Asia Pacific Energy Venture Pte Ltd announce demerger
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent crude rises after coronavirus drags it to lowest since 1999
3BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis
4AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
5NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group