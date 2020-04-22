Coda Signature : Strawberry & Rhubarb Fruit Notes Recognized as the THC Champion Earning Best Overall Score at Hemp Connoisseur THC Championship

Leading Infused Products Brand Wins Eight Prizes Across its Edibles, Topicals and Concentrates Portfolio

Coda Signature, maker of award-winning cannabis-infused gourmet edibles, all-natural topicals and handcrafted concentrates, received the top award at the Hemp Connoisseur THC Championship as the THC Champion with Best Overall Score for its Strawberry & Rhubarb Fruit Notes, a reimagined take on the gummy with natural flavors and fruit purée. The THC Champion distinction is a rare achievement for an edible, demonstrating how the Fruit Notes stood out as a cut above the typical edible offering.

Coda Signature took home numerous wins at the competition across categories: First Place and People’s Choice in Topicals for the Symphony Bath Bomb collection; Second Place and Connoisseur's Choice in Topicals for the Calm Massage and Bath Oil; First Place in CBD Edibles for the Coconut & Lime 1:1 Fruit Notes; Second Place and Connoisseur’s Choice in CBD Edibles for the Cream & Crumble 1:1 chocolate bar; Third Place in CBD Vape Cartridges for the Uplift 1:2 Distillate Cartridge; First Place, People’s Choice and Connoisseur’s Choice in Botanical Vapes for the Balance Distillate Cartridge; and First Place, People’s Choice and Connoisseur's Choice in Recreational Edibles for the Strawberry & Rhubarb Fruit Notes.

The THC Championship announced the winners April 19 during its live-streamed virtual awards ceremony. Organized by lifestyle publication Hemp Connoisseur Magazine, the THC Championship showcases the top brands in the Colorado cannabis market. With a full month of blind judging from a panel of cannabis experts, the competition is a trusted measurement of quality and a respected platform for the world’s top cannabis brands.

“We are grateful to Hemp Connoisseur Magazine and the Colorado cannabis community for their continued support of the company and our industry,” said Chef Lauren Gockley, Director of Edibles at Coda Signature. “It took enormous effort and grit for Hemp Connoisseur to pull off this virtual award program in light of the current stay-at-home environment. The recognition was an amazing boost to morale for our employees working in our facility. As an essential business, our team is operating on the front lines to ensure that we are able to get our quality products to consumers who need and want them. In this time of challenge for all of us, it is heartening to receive a virtual ‘high-five’ from the cannabis community we all treasure.”

The awards come at a time when more consumers than ever are looking to infused products as a solution for well-being. Coda Signature has established itself as a leading brand in Colorado and California, with plans to continue expanding to new markets and product lines to serve the increasing demand. Most recently the brand revamped its medical portfolio with new chocolate bar dosages to provide access to more quality options.

In addition to the THC Championship, Coda Signature has received numerous awards for its edibles, topicals and concentrate products, and recognition for its exemplary business practices. Recent distinctions include: Forbes’ Best Startup Employers 2020; 2019 California Emerald Cup; 2019 High Times Colorado Cannabis Cup; MJBizDaily Awards finalist in the U.S. Market Leader—Infused Products category; Leaflink’s 2019 Best-Selling Products list; and 2019 NCIA Excellence in Innovation Award for Infused Products & Extractions.

About Coda Signature

Coda Signature crafts premium cannabis-infused edibles, topicals and concentrates for medicinal and adult-use markets. Founded in 2015 to elevate the experience of cannabis the way music elevates life, the company has established itself as a leading luxury brand with products featuring bold flavor combinations and quality, natural ingredients. Coda Signature’s products are available in over 800 dispensaries across Colorado and California, with planned expansion into other emerging markets in North America. Recognized as a product and manufacturing innovator, Coda Signature has received dozens of industry awards across all of its product categories including Forbes’ Best Startup Employers 2020; 2019 California Emerald Cup; 2019 High Times Colorado Cannabis Cup; 2019 MJBizDaily Awards finalist in the U.S. Market Leader category; and Leaflink’s 2019 Best-Selling Products list. The company holds licenses in Colorado (404-00507 and 404R-00134) and California (CDPH-10003091 and C11-0000027-LIC).

