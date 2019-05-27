Codan : Business Update

Codan Limited

22 May 2019ABN 77 007 590 605

Technology Park

2 Second Avenue

Mawson Lakes SA 5095

Australia

PO Box 35

Salisbury South SA 5106

Australia

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS PLATFORM

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

BUSINESS UPDATE

Sales have continued to exceed our expectations in the second half

Second half result now expected to be as strong as the first half

FY19 underlying net profit after tax expected to be in the range of $42 million to $45 million

Strong balance sheet continues with $29 million net cash position at 30 April 2019

The Board is pleased to report that the results so far in the second half have continued to be as strong as the first half.

Metal detector sales have continued to be strong and we are no longer as reliant on GPZ 7000 gold detector sales. Recent new platform releases have diversified our product range and increased market share across all gold and recreational segments. Ongoing investment in new product development will further strengthen the base business.

The Communications business is having an excellent year, delivering a number of significant contracts and the Board now expects this division to generate sales at the top of the base- level sales range of $75 million for FY19.

Minetec continues to integrate its technology with Caterpillar's Minestar system and is focused on launching the improved solution through Caterpillar's global dealer network. A trial of the combined technology at Newmont's Tanami mine in the Northern Territory was successfully completed in March 2019, supporting the value proposition of Minestar™ for Underground. This business unit will not meet our sales expectations for FY19 and will incur a small operating loss.

After payment of the interim and special dividend, continuing strong cash generation has resulted in a net cash position of $29 million at 30 April 2019.