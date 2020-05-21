Code42 : Honored with Gold Stevie® Award in 2020 American Business Awards®

Code42 insider risk detection, investigation and response solution draws recognition for its innovative approach to data security

Code42, the leader in insider risk detection, investigation and response, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Endpoint Security Management Solution category. The company is being recognized for its insider risk detection, investigation and response solution as part of The 18th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Steviesfor the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.

“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5.”

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year and App of the Year, among others. Code42 was nominated in the Best New Product: Business Technology – Endpoint Security Management Solution category.

“We are honored to be recognized with a Gold Stevie Award for the innovative way we help organizations protect their data from insider threat,” said Joe Payne, Code42’s president and CEO. “Some of the most common technologies used today for employee collaboration unfortunately are also vectors for data exfiltration. Using Code42 to detect the insider risks to data, companies can strike a critical balance between data security and user productivity.”

The Code42 insider risk solution provides a company-wide and segmented view of suspicious file movement, sharing and exfiltration activities. It sorts that activity by file type, user and vector, such as email, Dropbox, iCloud, USB, browser uploads, Slack and others. This information allows security teams to identify unusual data trends, gaps in security awareness and Shadow IT.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. The Stevie Award judges noted that the Code42 solution is a “great innovation and interesting solution to an age old problem” and “… a great tool to have in any organization and in any industry.”

In addition to being recognized with a Stevie Award, Code42’s insider risk solution has received a number of other industry awards in 2020, including a CyberDefense Magazine InfoSec Award for Best Insider Threat Detection and a Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Award for Best Insider Threat Solution. For a complete list of Code42’s industry recognitions, visit the Honors page on the company’s website.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in insider risk detection, investigation and response. Native to the cloud, Code42 rapidly detects data loss, leak, theft and sabotage as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider risk while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42’s insider risk solution can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. Code42 was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America’s best workplaces in 2020. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42’s blog or follow the company on Twitter.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

