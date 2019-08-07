Code42 : Named Winner in Black Unicorn Awards for 2019

Code42 recognized by industry leading judges for the potential of being valued at $1B as a cybersecurity unicorn in the near future

Code42, the leader in data loss protection, today announced that it has been named a winner in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005763/en/

Code42 announced it won a Cyber Defense Magazine Black Unicorn Award for cybersecurity companies with a potential to achieve a $1B public or private valuation. Pictured left to right from Code42: Kristin McKenzie, Rob Juncker, SVP of Product, John Emerick, CFO. (Photo: Code42)

Code42 competed over a five-month period against many of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term “Black Unicorn” signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion market value as determined by private or public investment.

“It takes an innovative cybersecurity solution to be named a Black Unicorn Awards winner,” said Joe Payne, Code42’s president and CEO. “Code42 is honored to be recognized for our new approach in solving one of the biggest insider threats to data loss — departing employees. Code42’s solution tells companies what data is leaving and when — so organizations aren’t finding out employees left with confidential information months after the damage is done.”

Using Code42® Next-Gen Data Loss Protection, organizations can detect risky file activity across computers and the cloud as well as quickly investigate unusual file behavior and respond to data loss, leak and theft. At any point in time, Code42’s solution can tell organizations where their data lives, when and what data leaves, and who has, or ever had, access to it.

“We judges felt that Code42 deserved to be named a Black Unicorn Awards winner for 2019 because they have the team, technology, drive and hypergrowth curve to potentially become a cybersecurity unicorn,” said judges Robert Herjavec of www.herjavecgroup.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

The Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution was recently honored with a number of other industry awards, including a Stevie Award, two Cyber Defense Magazine 2019 InfoSec Awards, a 2019 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Award and 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. For a complete list of Code42 achievements, visit the Honors page on the company’s website.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s seventh year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards include cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Learn more about the Black Unicorn Awards winners and judges.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in data loss protection. Native to the cloud, the Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution rapidly detects insider threats, helps satisfy regulatory compliance requirements and speeds incident response — all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking user productivity. Because the solution collects and indexes every version of every file, it offers total visibility and recovery of data — wherever it lives and moves. Security, IT and compliance professionals can protect endpoint and cloud data from loss, leak and theft while maintaining an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection preserves files for compliance and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42’s blog or follow the company on Twitter.

©2019 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42 and the Code42 logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005763/en/