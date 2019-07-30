Log in
Code42 : to Exhibit at Black Hat USA 2019

07/30/2019 | 01:42pm EDT

Addresses one of the biggest threats to company data loss – employees who quit

Code42, the leader in data loss protection, announced it will exhibit at Black Hat USA 2019 in booth #2004 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The conference, which takes place Aug. 3-8, is a leading information security event, providing attendees with the very latest in research, development and trends.

A gold sponsor at Black Hat, the company will address one of the biggest threats to data loss – employees who quit. Recent research notes that 60 percent of departing employees admit to taking company data. The Code42®Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution makes it quicker and easier to detect and respond to data exfiltration and insider threats. At any point in time, Code42’s solution can tell organizations where their data lives, when and what data leaves, and who has access to it.

During expo hours, conference attendees can see a demo of Code42’s award-winning solution:

  • Aug. 7: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. PDT
  • Aug. 8: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PDT

The Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution has been honored in 2019 with a number of industry awards. The solution has been recognized with a Stevie Award, two Cyber Defense Magazine 2019 InfoSec Awards, a 2019 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Award and 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. For a complete list of Code42 achievements, visit the Honors page on the company’s website.

Visit Code42’s cybersecurity experts in person at upcoming events. For more data security insights from Code42, read the company’s blog or watch its on-demand webinars.

About Code42
Code42 is the leader in data loss protection. Native to the cloud, the Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution rapidly detects insider threats, helps satisfy regulatory compliance requirements and speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking user productivity. Because the solution collects and indexes every version of every file, it offers total visibility and recovery of data – wherever it lives and moves. Security, IT and compliance professionals can protect endpoint and cloud data from loss, leak and theft while maintaining an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection preserves files for compliance and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42’s blog or follow the company on Twitter.

© 2019 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42 and the Code42 logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
