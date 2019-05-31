Code42 to Speak and Sponsor at Infosecurity Europe in the UK

Code42,
the leader in next-generation data loss protection, announced that
the company will sponsor and speak during a panel discussion at Infosecurity
Europe. The conference, Europe’s top information security event,
takes place at the Olympia London exhibition complex on June 4-6.
The company will be exhibiting in stand R90, where it will showcase its Code42®
Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution. A new alternative to
traditional data loss prevention (DLP), Code42’s solution offers
businesses visibility to every version of every file at any point in
time, enabling security teams to more quickly and easily protect
endpoint and cloud data from loss, leak and theft. During expo hours,
booth visitors can see a demo of Code42’s award-winning
solution:
-
June 4: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. BST
-
June 5: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. BST
-
June 6: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. BST
Code42’s VP of EMEA Richard Agnew will participate in a livestream panel
discussion on June 5 at 8 a.m. BST. During the session entitled, “Protecting
Against Phishing, Ransomware & Social Engineering,” the
panelists will talk about:
-
The biggest cyber threats businesses face in 2019
-
Strategies for protecting data against cyberattack
-
Solutions for speeding breach detection and response times
-
A new approach to improving data visibility
-
Recommendations for improving enterprise security
Infosecurity Europe, now in its 24th year, attracts over
19,500 unique information security professionals from every segment of
the industry. The free-to-attend conference, seminar and workshop
program will include more than 400 exhibitors showcasing their products
and services, industry analysts, worldwide press and policy experts, and
over 200 industry speakers. The event can be followed on Twitter at @Infosecurity
and #infosec19.
The Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution was recently honored
with a number of industry awards. The solution, which gives
organizations a new, innovative way to protect their data, has been
recognized with a Stevie Award, two Cyber Defense Magazine 2019 InfoSec
Awards, a 2019 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Award and 2019
Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. For a complete list of Code42
achievements, visit the Honors
page on the company’s website.
Visit Code42’s cybersecurity experts in person at upcoming events.
For more data security insights from Code42, read the company’s blog
or watch its on-demand
webinars.
About Code42
Code42 is the leader in next-generation data loss protection. Native to
the cloud, the Code42
Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution rapidly detects insider
threats, helps satisfy regulatory compliance requirements and speeds
incident response — all without lengthy deployments, complex policy
management or blocking user productivity. Because the solution collects
and indexes every version of every file, it offers total visibility and
recovery of data — wherever it lives and moves. Security, IT and
compliance professionals can protect endpoint and cloud data from loss,
leak and theft while maintaining an open and collaborative culture for
employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements,
Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection preserves files for compliance and
can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.
More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized
brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their
ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis,
Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock
Partners. For more information, visit code42.com,
read Code42’s
blog or follow the company on Twitter.
© 2019 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42 and the
Code42 logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Code42 Software,
Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are
properties of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005125/en/