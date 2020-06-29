Codefresh : Raises $27 Million in Latest Round Powering Software Delivery to Kubernetes

Capitalizing on the success of their Kubernetes-native strategy, Codefresh will leverage the new funding to expand open source and continuous delivery offerings

Codefresh, the leader in Kubernetes DevOps tools, today announced $27M in new funding led by Red Dot Capital Partners with participation from Shasta Ventures and existing investors. Total funding for Codefresh has now more than doubled to $42M. In a blog post, Codefresh CEO Raziel Tabib shared details of how this new round of funding will be used to make “big investments into open source, continuous delivery, and more”. Codefresh launched as the first continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) platform for Kubernetes and has grown dramatically with adoption from DevOps teams at Epic Games, Gap, Vivint, TBS, and many others.

Yaniv Stern, Managing Partner at Red Dot Capital Partners will join the Codefresh board of directors and Isaac Roth, partner at Shasta Ventures will join the advisory board. Roth previously led the creation and growth of Red Hat’s incredibly successful Kubernetes platform: OpenShift.

“Codefresh is light years ahead of other CI/CD platforms on Kubernetes. Their deep integrations into Kubernetes, git/cloud-agnostic architecture, and user experience are making Codefresh the default CI/CD for Kubernetes. This is especially true in an industry that has been dominated for years by complex and outdated tooling,” said Roth.

Kubernetes is quickly becoming the de facto way to run cloud-native applications. Codefresh serves as a key DevOps tool that both accelerates and simplifies Kubernetes adoption and helps teams get the most out of these cloud-native technologies.

“Demand for a modern DevOps platform that helps engineering teams adopt and optimize workflows for Kubernetes is very high,” said Raziel Tabib, CEO of Codefresh. “Our continuous integration and delivery platform accelerates our customer’s migration to Kubernetes, eliminates the cost of maintaining legacy tool chains and leverages cloud-native technology practices to speed up software delivery.”

Gigaom recently named Codefresh a leader in their CI/CD Radar Report with VP of Research Jon Collins citing Codefresh’s unique container-based architecture as a key advantage. He commented, “Codefresh offers an end-to-end pipeline capability. It is Kubernetes-native, applying container-based principles to the actions of CI/CD.”

This container-based approach enables Codefresh to be both git- and cloud-agnostic. In a time when git and cloud providers are trying to expand their footprint in CI/CD, Codefresh’s agnostic approach means their platform works well in any organization and allows each team to pick the best tools for their needs.

This funding round includes investment from Red Dot Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, Vertex Ventures, M12: Microsoft’s Venture Fund, Viola Ventures, Hillsven, and CEIIF.

Even in uncertain market conditions, Codefresh continues to grow. DevOps and CI/CD are only becoming more critical as teams look to automation to drive efficiency and to platforms like Codefresh that can provide visibility to distributed teams. This new C-round of funding will allow Codefresh to accelerate growth and push their competitive advantages further.

About Red Dot Capital Partners

Red Dot Capital Partners is an Israel based Venture Capital fund focused on expansion and growth stage tech companies. Launched in 2016, Red Dot received anchor funding by Temasek Holdings, an investment company owned by the government of Singapore. Red Dot invests in Israeli related high-tech companies with market tested technologies and a robust customer base. It has a particular interest in companies seeking growth in Asia.

About Shasta Ventures

Shasta Ventures puts entrepreneurs first. A leading early-stage venture capital firm, Shasta partners with bold creative entrepreneurs who are passionate about building great products that deliver amazing work experiences. Founded in 2004, Shasta Ventures has more than $1B under management and specializes in enterprise software start-ups. Our portfolio features Anaplan, Appsheet, Apptio, Glint, Zuora and many promising start-ups. Find out more at www.shastaventures.com.

About Codefresh

Founded in 2014 by Raziel Tabib and Oleg Verhovsky, Codefresh is the first Kubernetes-native CI/CD platform. After launch in 2017, Codefresh has gained tens of thousands of users. Unlike legacy solutions, Codefresh pipelines are uniquely designed for cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes, Terraform, and Helm. Codefresh is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and backed by world-class investors: M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, Red Dot Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, Viola Ventures, Vertex Ventures, Hillsven, CEIIF, UpWest Labs and Streamlined Ventures. Learn more about Codefresh at https://codefresh.io/. Follow on LinkedIn and Twitter at @codefresh.

