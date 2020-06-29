Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Codefresh : Raises $27 Million in Latest Round Powering Software Delivery to Kubernetes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 07:02am EDT

Capitalizing on the success of their Kubernetes-native strategy, Codefresh will leverage the new funding to expand open source and continuous delivery offerings

Codefresh, the leader in Kubernetes DevOps tools, today announced $27M in new funding led by Red Dot Capital Partners with participation from Shasta Ventures and existing investors. Total funding for Codefresh has now more than doubled to $42M. In a blog post, Codefresh CEO Raziel Tabib shared details of how this new round of funding will be used to make “big investments into open source, continuous delivery, and more”. Codefresh launched as the first continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) platform for Kubernetes and has grown dramatically with adoption from DevOps teams at Epic Games, Gap, Vivint, TBS, and many others.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005201/en/

Codefresh's C-round of funding will allow the company to accelerate growth and push their competitive advantage further as the first Kubernetes-native CI/CD platform. (Left, Raziel Tabib Co-Founder & CEO. Right, Oleg Verhovsky Co-Founder & CTO.) (Photo: Business Wire)

Codefresh's C-round of funding will allow the company to accelerate growth and push their competitive advantage further as the first Kubernetes-native CI/CD platform. (Left, Raziel Tabib Co-Founder & CEO. Right, Oleg Verhovsky Co-Founder & CTO.) (Photo: Business Wire)

Yaniv Stern, Managing Partner at Red Dot Capital Partners will join the Codefresh board of directors and Isaac Roth, partner at Shasta Ventures will join the advisory board. Roth previously led the creation and growth of Red Hat’s incredibly successful Kubernetes platform: OpenShift.

“Codefresh is light years ahead of other CI/CD platforms on Kubernetes. Their deep integrations into Kubernetes, git/cloud-agnostic architecture, and user experience are making Codefresh the default CI/CD for Kubernetes. This is especially true in an industry that has been dominated for years by complex and outdated tooling,” said Roth.

Kubernetes is quickly becoming the de facto way to run cloud-native applications. Codefresh serves as a key DevOps tool that both accelerates and simplifies Kubernetes adoption and helps teams get the most out of these cloud-native technologies.

“Demand for a modern DevOps platform that helps engineering teams adopt and optimize workflows for Kubernetes is very high,” said Raziel Tabib, CEO of Codefresh. “Our continuous integration and delivery platform accelerates our customer’s migration to Kubernetes, eliminates the cost of maintaining legacy tool chains and leverages cloud-native technology practices to speed up software delivery.”

Gigaom recently named Codefresh a leader in their CI/CD Radar Report with VP of Research Jon Collins citing Codefresh’s unique container-based architecture as a key advantage. He commented, “Codefresh offers an end-to-end pipeline capability. It is Kubernetes-native, applying container-based principles to the actions of CI/CD.”

This container-based approach enables Codefresh to be both git- and cloud-agnostic. In a time when git and cloud providers are trying to expand their footprint in CI/CD, Codefresh’s agnostic approach means their platform works well in any organization and allows each team to pick the best tools for their needs.

This funding round includes investment from Red Dot Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, Vertex Ventures, M12: Microsoft’s Venture Fund, Viola Ventures, Hillsven, and CEIIF.

Even in uncertain market conditions, Codefresh continues to grow. DevOps and CI/CD are only becoming more critical as teams look to automation to drive efficiency and to platforms like Codefresh that can provide visibility to distributed teams. This new C-round of funding will allow Codefresh to accelerate growth and push their competitive advantages further.

Read more about Codefresh’s vision in the funding blog post.

About Red Dot Capital Partners

Red Dot Capital Partners is an Israel based Venture Capital fund focused on expansion and growth stage tech companies. Launched in 2016, Red Dot received anchor funding by Temasek Holdings, an investment company owned by the government of Singapore. Red Dot invests in Israeli related high-tech companies with market tested technologies and a robust customer base. It has a particular interest in companies seeking growth in Asia.

About Shasta Ventures

Shasta Ventures puts entrepreneurs first. A leading early-stage venture capital firm, Shasta partners with bold creative entrepreneurs who are passionate about building great products that deliver amazing work experiences. Founded in 2004, Shasta Ventures has more than $1B under management and specializes in enterprise software start-ups. Our portfolio features Anaplan, Appsheet, Apptio, Glint, Zuora and many promising start-ups. Find out more at www.shastaventures.com.

About Codefresh

Founded in 2014 by Raziel Tabib and Oleg Verhovsky, Codefresh is the first Kubernetes-native CI/CD platform. After launch in 2017, Codefresh has gained tens of thousands of users. Unlike legacy solutions, Codefresh pipelines are uniquely designed for cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes, Terraform, and Helm. Codefresh is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and backed by world-class investors: M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, Red Dot Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, Viola Ventures, Vertex Ventures, Hillsven, CEIIF, UpWest Labs and Streamlined Ventures. Learn more about Codefresh at https://codefresh.io/. Follow on LinkedIn and Twitter at @codefresh.

Resources

Recent Announcements:

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:25aGILEAD SCIENCES : prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries
AQ
07:25aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07:23aBAT : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
07:21aGILEAD SCIENCES : prices COVID-19 drug candidate remdesivir at $390/vial in U.S.
RE
07:21aKINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS, LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:21aCOVESTRO : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
07:21aPAY GOVERNANCE : Hires 40-Year Veteran as Partner in Its Chicago Office
BU
07:20aCEO ROUNDTABLE ON CANCER : Celebrates Employers marking Ten-Year CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ Anniversary
PR
07:20aDUO WORLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION. (form 10-K)
AQ
07:19aGLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer, Anja Blumert
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
3EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
4CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG: ADO Properties S.A. acquires control
5MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK watchdog says Wirecard making progress on addressing concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group