Codemasters : New DiRT RALLY 2.0™ Trailer Shows Classic Rally Cars Through The Ages

| December 20th, 2018

Codemasters has today released the latest trailer for DiRT Rally 2.0™. The new video, 'Rally Through the Ages', shows off some of the most iconic vehicles in rally history. The trailer is available to view now at www.youtube.com/DiRTgame.

The Alpine Renault A110 1600 S rallying through New Zealand represents the best of the 1960s, while the Ford Escort Mk II takes centre stage in Australia to showcase what the 1970s had to offer. The Audi Sport quattro S1 E2 racing through the tarmac streets of Spain epitomises the Group B power of the 1980s, and New England provides the perfect autumnal backdrop for Colin McRae's SUBARU Impreza 1995.

The trailer also shows a first look at DiRT Rally 2.0's stage degradation feature in action. Stage degradation replicates the way surfaces evolve throughout the course of a rally event.

'If you start first on the road you're going to suffer from a lot of loose gravel, which means you'll struggle for traction - and that makes it hard to put in a flowing stage with a good stage time,' said Codemasters' Rally Consultant Jon Armstrong. 'The optimal run time is probably around 5th - 10th place because you get that loose surface material swept off, but it's not too rough that it ruins your car or your rhythm'.

'The further down the running order you are from there, the more the surface is going to plough and rut, so you need to adjust your driving style and even your vehicle setup to cope with the evolving track. Even though you can drive down the same stage a thousand times, these stages are going to present a different challenge every time.'

The official game of the FIA World Rallycross Championship presented by Monster Energy, DiRT Rally 2.0™ will launch on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and Windows PC (DVD and via Steam) on Tuesday 26th February 2019. Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will have early access to the game on 22nd February and will also receive the first two seasons of post-release content once available.

With more news to come on the forthcoming release of DiRT Rally 2.0 you can keep up with all the news and follow updates from the studio on Facebook and Twitter.