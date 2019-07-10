Codemasters : RACE FOR GLORY IN FIRST GRID® GAMEPLAY TRAILER

GRID | July 10th, 2019

Intense Race Action Like No Other with New Cars, New Settings and Unrivalled, Unpredictable Racing

Sparks fly, cars spin-out and nemeses are formed in the first GRID® gameplay trailer released by Codemasters®. As the lights turn green, cars jostle for the lead as they hurtle towards the first corner in the long-awaited return of the much-loved racing franchise which comes to PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, Windows PC (DVD and via Steam) and Google Stadia. The trailer can be viewed below or at - https://youtu.be/RJqJaXv3rmg

Displaying some of the new race locations, the action builds as the chasing pack hunt down the leaders. From the heat of the Havana streets to the track circuit of Brands Hatch, the driving is both skilled and unpredictable, showcasing the excitement and drama players will experience when the game is released on console and PC on October 11th, 2019. The stunning visuals of San Francisco and Zhejiang Circuit put the driver at the heart of the action and give a true sense of speed, as cars look for the smallest window of opportunity to get ahead either by conventional means or by putting a rival into the wall.

The race culminates with the Pontiac Firebird Modified and Chevrolet Camaro SSX Concept going head-to-head on the final corners and long straight of San Francisco. One mistake could be the difference between the sweet taste of victory or the bitter regret of what might have been. Played out to the backdrop of the anthemic 'The Light' by Sophie and the Giants, the trailer demonstrates both the risks and the rewards of pushing some of the most iconic racing cars to their absolute limits.

GRID is a racing experience like no other. Taking inspiration from the original franchise, GRID is a fresh take on the genre with new content, new experiences and new stories waiting to be written. GRID is about unpredictable racing where anything can happen when the lights turn green. It's a brand-new chapter of the GRID franchise; a game that resets expectations.

'The response to the GRID announcement has been incredible and there is genuine excitement for us to reveal much more of the game,' said Chris Smith, GRID Game Director at Codemasters. 'We set out to create an exhilarating racing experience which is like no other and the new trailer gives our fans a glimpse of what to expect. Players will encounter challenging and combative racing from all the AI drivers and this creates a living, breathing world where anything is possible and finishing positions must be earned. Whether it's competing in the middle of the pack or going wheel-to-wheel for victory, there are no easy wins and our players will both enjoy and marvel at our most competitive GRID to date.'

