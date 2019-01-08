Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Codemasters : and NetEase to Develop New Mobile Game

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:18am EST

RNS Number : 4340M Codemasters Group Holdings PLC 08 January 2019

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc

("Codemasters" or the "Company")

Codemasters and NetEase to Develop New Mobile Game

Codemasters (AIM: CDM), the award winning British video game developer and publisher specialising in high quality racing games, today announces that it has entered into a joint development agreement (the "Agreement") with NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) ("NetEase"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, to develop a new mobile game (the "Game") for the global market.

Under the terms of the Agreement, NetEase shall commit an internal mobile development team, apply its proven knowledge of mobile game design, and take on all operational and publishing activities globally with regard to the Game. Codemasters shall provide assistance with its proprietary technology, resources and existing game assets.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Codemasters will receive a minimum of $8 million USD in revenue over the next three years, commencing with an expected $4 million USD within the current ﬁnancial year ending 31 March 2019. Codemasters' total lifetime revenue from this Agreement shall be dependent upon sales performance as proﬁt generated by the game, following recoupment by NetEase of the aforementioned $8 million USD, shall be shared between the parties. Based on these terms, Codemasters' Board of Directors now expects its Adjusted EBITDA1 for the year ending 31 March 2019 to be ahead of expectations.

Frank Sagnier, Chief Executive of Codemasters commented, "We are thrilled to partner with NetEase for the development of this new mobile game. Global mobile expansion is a key part of our strategy. We believe that a partnership with a world leading developer and publisher such as NetEase will accelerate our growth, particularly in China's world leading mobile game market."

According to Newzoo.com, China's expansive mobile game market was worth an estimated USD$23 billion in 2018.

"We are pleased to gain the beneﬁt of Codemasters' rich experience and highly evolved technology. With these attributes, alongside NetEase's world class development team and design capabilities, as well as our extensive publishing know-how, we hope to bring an exciting mobile game to market to thrill players around the globe." said Ethan Wang, VP of NetEase Inc.

This Agreement is separate and in addition to the strategic PC publishing partnership between Codemasters and NetEase, which was announced on 7 November 2018.

Notes:

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company, which is defined as proﬁt before ﬁnance costs on borrowings, tax, capitalisation of development costs, depreciation, amortisation and non-recurring items.

This announcement is released by Codemasters Group Holdings plc and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For the purposes of MAR and Articles 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by Rashid Varachia, Chief Financial Officer.

Enquiries:

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc Frank Sagnier, CEO

Via Alma PR

Rashid Varachia, CFO

Liberum (Nominated Adviser and sole broker) Neil Patel

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Cameron Duncan William Hall

Alma PR Limited Josh Royston

+44 (0) 20 8004 4217codemasters@almapr.co.uk

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett Helena Bogle

Sam Modlin

ABOUT CODEMASTERS:

Codemasters (AIM:CDM) is an award winning British video gamedeveloper and publisher with over 30 years of heritage. The company specialises in high quality racing games including DiRT, GRID, ONRUSH and the BAFTA award-winning official F1® series of videogames. Codemasters' LEI number is: 213800NOITSDQVNP5W91

ABOUT NETEASE:

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is a leading internet technology company in China dedicated to providing online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular PC-client and mobile games, and partners with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China. NetEase also operates Kaola.com and Yanxuan, two e-commerce platforms that cater to the rising middle-class consumer market in China. In addition, NetEase offers advertising, e-mail and other services. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

UPDBRMPTMBAMBAL

Disclaimer

Codemasters Group Holdings plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 07:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:57aGREENE KING : posts double-digit holiday sales growth
RE
02:56aRYANAIR : Spanish cabin crew unions call off Tuesday strike
RE
02:56aACCESS : In-Car Services and Data Now Safe Thanks to Multi-Layer Security from ACCESS and Irdeto; OEMs and Tier 1's can now fully embrace connectivity without fear, providing a safe and reliable driving experience for consumers
AQ
02:53aBIOGEN : Regulatory reforms in China spark Samsung Bioepis deal with 3SBio
AQ
02:52aDSV : 733 - conclusion of share buyback programme in dsv a/s
AQ
02:50aStarbucks CEO Scales Back Predecessor's Ambitious Plans -- WSJ
DJ
02:50aWELLS FARGO : Board Adds Manufacturing Veteran
DJ
02:50aPG&E : Drops 22% on Liability Fears
DJ
02:50aSOFTBANK : Scales Back WeWork Investment
DJ
02:50aBALC SEAPAR : Ex rights issue today
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
3WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
4DOLLAR TREE : Activist Starboard seeks Dollar Tree board changes, disposal
5JIANGYIN JIANGHUA MCRLTRNS MTRLS CO : BASF workers in Taiwan suspected of leaking company secrets
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.