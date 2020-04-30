Codiak to Present New Preclinical Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a company at the forefront of advancing engineered exosomes as a new class of biologic medicines, today announced that six preclinical data presentations on its engEx™ Platform programs, of which three are oral presentations, will be presented at the 23nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), which will be held virtually on May 12-15, 2020.

In addition, Codiak’s Executive Vice President of Manufacturing and Process Sciences, Konstantin Konstantinov, Ph.D., will give an invited lecture on Codiak’s approach to industrial exosome manufacturing as part of the scientific symposium entitled “Advancing Therapeutic Exosomes for the Treatment of Disease,” which is organized by the Nanoagents & Synthetic Formulations Committee.

“These data presentations highlight the significant progress that we have made on our engEx Platform and its broad potential to generate new classes of molecular medicines,” said Jonathan Finn, Ph.D., Vice President, Discovery Research at Codiak BioSciences. “Targeted delivery is critical for drug development, and we are particularly encouraged by our data showing that we can use our engEx platform to selectively drive exosome uptake into multiple cell types both in vitro and in vivo. We are also excited to debut our data using exosomes as a novel vaccine approach, capitalizing on the unique immune response our exoVACC™ platform can generate when compared with standard vaccine platforms.”

Oral Presentations:

Induction of Potent Systemic and Tissue Resident Immune Responses by exoVACC™: A Novel Exosome-Based Vaccine Platform

Abstract number: 66

Date/Time: Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 10:45 AM ET

A Versatile Platform for Precision Exosome Engineering

Abstract number: 1332

Date/Time: Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:15 AM ET

Engineering Exosomes with Altered Cellular Tropism for Targeted Payload Delivery In Vivo

Abstract number: 1331

Date/Time: Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM ET

Poster Presentations:

Engineered Multifunctional Exosomes as a Therapeutic Platform for Immuno-Oncology

Abstract number: 664

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM ET

Exosome-Mediated Delivery of Antisense Oligonucleotides Reprograms Tumor-Associated Macrophages and Induces Anti-Tumor Responses

Abstract number: 1080

Date/Time: Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:30 PM ET

Site-Specific Integration Enables Rapid Cell Engineering for the Development of Precision Exosome-Based Therapeutics

Abstract number: 1269

Date/Time: Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:30 PM ET

Invited Lecture:

Towards Industrialization of the GMP Manufacture of Exosome-Based Biotherapeutics

Date/Time: Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:26 AM ET

About engEx™ Platform

The engEx Platform is Codiak’s proprietary exosome therapeutic engine for engineering and manufacturing novel exosome product candidates designed to target multiple pathways throughout the body. Using this platform, Codiak can design exosomes with precisely engineered properties, incorporate various types of biologically active molecules and direct them to specific cell types and tissues. These exosomes engage targets by cellular uptake, membrane-to-membrane interaction or a combination of both mechanisms and are designed to change the biological functioning of the recipient cells in order to produce the intended biological effect. Codiak is building a broad pipeline of engEx product candidates that may have a transformative impact on the treatment of many diseases.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences is harnessing exosomes—natural intercellular messengers—to develop a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. Utilizing our proprietary and versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform (engEx™ Platform), Codiak is developing exosomes with precisely engineered properties to engage pathways and deliver potent therapeutics to specific cell targets. We are building a broad pipeline of therapeutic candidates that may have a transformative impact on the treatment of many diseases, including in the areas of oncology, immune-based diseases, fibrotic disorders, neurological disorders and rare diseases. For more information, visit http://www.codiakbio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005223/en/