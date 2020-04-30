Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Codiak to Present New Preclinical Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a company at the forefront of advancing engineered exosomes as a new class of biologic medicines, today announced that six preclinical data presentations on its engEx™ Platform programs, of which three are oral presentations, will be presented at the 23nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), which will be held virtually on May 12-15, 2020.

In addition, Codiak’s Executive Vice President of Manufacturing and Process Sciences, Konstantin Konstantinov, Ph.D., will give an invited lecture on Codiak’s approach to industrial exosome manufacturing as part of the scientific symposium entitled “Advancing Therapeutic Exosomes for the Treatment of Disease,” which is organized by the Nanoagents & Synthetic Formulations Committee.

“These data presentations highlight the significant progress that we have made on our engEx Platform and its broad potential to generate new classes of molecular medicines,” said Jonathan Finn, Ph.D., Vice President, Discovery Research at Codiak BioSciences. “Targeted delivery is critical for drug development, and we are particularly encouraged by our data showing that we can use our engEx platform to selectively drive exosome uptake into multiple cell types both in vitro and in vivo. We are also excited to debut our data using exosomes as a novel vaccine approach, capitalizing on the unique immune response our exoVACC™ platform can generate when compared with standard vaccine platforms.”

Oral Presentations:

Induction of Potent Systemic and Tissue Resident Immune Responses by exoVACC™: A Novel Exosome-Based Vaccine Platform
Abstract number: 66
Date/Time: Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 10:45 AM ET

A Versatile Platform for Precision Exosome Engineering
Abstract number: 1332
Date/Time: Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:15 AM ET

Engineering Exosomes with Altered Cellular Tropism for Targeted Payload Delivery In Vivo
Abstract number: 1331
Date/Time: Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM ET

Poster Presentations:

Engineered Multifunctional Exosomes as a Therapeutic Platform for Immuno-Oncology
Abstract number: 664
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM ET

Exosome-Mediated Delivery of Antisense Oligonucleotides Reprograms Tumor-Associated Macrophages and Induces Anti-Tumor Responses
Abstract number: 1080
Date/Time: Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:30 PM ET

Site-Specific Integration Enables Rapid Cell Engineering for the Development of Precision Exosome-Based Therapeutics
Abstract number: 1269
Date/Time: Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:30 PM ET

Invited Lecture:

Towards Industrialization of the GMP Manufacture of Exosome-Based Biotherapeutics
Date/Time: Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:26 AM ET

About engEx™ Platform

The engEx Platform is Codiak’s proprietary exosome therapeutic engine for engineering and manufacturing novel exosome product candidates designed to target multiple pathways throughout the body. Using this platform, Codiak can design exosomes with precisely engineered properties, incorporate various types of biologically active molecules and direct them to specific cell types and tissues. These exosomes engage targets by cellular uptake, membrane-to-membrane interaction or a combination of both mechanisms and are designed to change the biological functioning of the recipient cells in order to produce the intended biological effect. Codiak is building a broad pipeline of engEx product candidates that may have a transformative impact on the treatment of many diseases.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences is harnessing exosomes—natural intercellular messengers—to develop a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. Utilizing our proprietary and versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform (engEx™ Platform), Codiak is developing exosomes with precisely engineered properties to engage pathways and deliver potent therapeutics to specific cell targets. We are building a broad pipeline of therapeutic candidates that may have a transformative impact on the treatment of many diseases, including in the areas of oncology, immune-based diseases, fibrotic disorders, neurological disorders and rare diseases. For more information, visit http://www.codiakbio.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:38aLINAS : Draft Resolutions of the Repeated Annual General Meeting of Shareholders →
PU
08:38aTECHNOTRANS : withdraws dividend proposal for 2019 and forecast for 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic; preliminary first-quarter figures
PU
08:38aVALLEY NATIONAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:37aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : Government will ensure Singapore Airlines survives virus crisis - PM
RE
08:37aTESLA : Wall Street sidesteps Musk lockdown rant as Tesla numbers improve
RE
08:37aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:37aANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:36aEXCLUSIVE : Nissan shakes off virus woes in China sales with rebound in April - sources
RE
08:36aBanks dust off no-deal Brexit plans as December deadline looms
RE
08:36aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways plans to cut pilot numbers by a quarter - letter
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group