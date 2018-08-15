Codility Makes G2 Crowd’s Leader Quadrant for the Best Pre-Employment Testing Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codility, a worldwide leader in tech recruiting software, today announced it was named to the Leader Quadrant for Pre-Employment Testing Software on G2 Crowd for Summer 2018, as determined by user feedback given during the first half of this year. Validated customer evaluations of Codility on G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business solutions review website, reveal a high level of customer satisfaction across categories ranging from implementation to product features to customer support.



“Our team at Codility strives to make tech hiring more effective by providing a way to accurately assess the real-life skills of technical candidates. Depending on the open role, the company size and more, the best way to do so varies widely,” said Greg Jakacki, founder and CEO of Codility. “It is great to hear Codility’s customers speak so positively about our core assessment product, and the supplemental features and services. The secondary benefits – such as outstanding customer support that ensures well-designed tests and a platform that facilitates collaboration between HR and hiring teams – are often just as imperative to successful hiring outcomes.”

Here is a sampling of what customers said about Codility in their review on G2 Crowd:

“Codility allows me to partner with my hiring managers ONCE on the front-end to establish technical expertise needed in the particular role. Together, we build a test that will best exemplify the knowledge required for success in the position and from there I can use the test to sort out the yes/no candidates. This service is truly priceless not only for me but also for the hiring managers. I know the candidates that score ___% should be moved to the next level and those that don't score well should not.”

“A resume gives you a vague sense of what a candidate believes is important, presented in the way they want you to see it. Modeling your vacant role with a collection of tasks on Codility lets you turn those resume claims into practical application examples which you can use to evaluate the candidate's actual capabilities. Seeing how long a candidate takes, what wrong paths they took, what corrections they made, and what test cases they came up with is a great way to get a feeling for how they will work on your team.”

G2 Crowd leverages more than 421,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than 1.4 million people visit G2 Crowd's site to gain unique insights.

For more information on the latest updates from Codility and expert advice on tech hiring visit its blog at https://blog.codility.com/. Codility’s free guide to Tech Recruitment 101 is available to download here: https://info.codility.com/ebook/screening-1-3.



About Codility:

Codility is the industry’s leading Tech Recruiting Platform. It helps businesses accurately and efficiently assess the technical skills of candidates and identify the most promising hires. The Platform includes hundreds of coding tasks, featuring multiple languages and real-life scenarios with varying levels of difficulty. More than 1,000 organizations including Accenture, Amazon, Barclays, Citi, ClassPass, Deloitte, Electronic Arts, Ericsson, Flatiron, Intel, LiveRamp, Ocado, PayPal, Rakuten, TomTom, Twitch, Volvo, Zalando and Zoosk use Codility to evaluate candidates and improve technical hiring decisions. Since its inception in 2009, Codility has completed over six million assessments worldwide, in industries spanning consumer technology to financial services. Programmers of all experience levels can register with Codility for free to experiment with new skills, take lessons, and participate in global coding challenges. For more information, visit codility.com.

Media Contact: Grayling PR for Codility codility@grayling.com