Coeur d'Alene Bancorp : Announces Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp (OTC Pink: CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce our quarterly results for the fourth quarter, and full year 2018.

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp earnings for the fourth quarter totaled $388,064, or $0.29 per share, compared to $28,135, or $0.02 for the same quarter last year.

Net income for 2018 totaled $1,301,133, or $0.98 per share, compared to $413,071, or $0.31 per share in 2017, a 215% increase.

Highlights

Net book value per share increased to $8.80, compared to $7.99 from one year ago.

Total assets ended the year at $126.3 million, compared to $117.6 million from one year ago which is a 7.4% increase.

Total deposits ended the year at $114.3 million, compared to $106.4 million in 2017, a 7.4% increase.

Paid $0.20 per share special dividend in December

Listed on OTC Pink under CDAB

All capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory minimums.

“2018 was an exceptional year for us, with earnings of $1.3 million which is the best in company history. We were able to achieve +7% growth in both assets and deposits, as well as funding $18 million in new loans. We have worked hard to execute strategies we initiated several years ago and 2018 was the year where everything came together for us. We are optimistic as to what 2019 will bring with continued market consolidation and a good economy. We plan on opening a new branch in Post Falls during the second quarter of 2019.

“We continue to be FIVE Star rated from Bauer Financial, which is their highest rating,” said Wes Veach, bankcda president and CEO. Bauer Financial is an independent rating agency for financial institutions.

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d’Alene, Hayden and Kellogg.

For more information visit www.bankcda.com or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.

