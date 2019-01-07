Coeur d'Alene Bancorp : Announces Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp (OTC Pink: CDAB), the parent company of
bankcda, is pleased to announce our quarterly results for the fourth
quarter, and full year 2018.
Coeur d’Alene Bancorp earnings for the fourth quarter totaled
$388,064, or $0.29 per share, compared to $28,135, or $0.02 for the same
quarter last year.
Net income for 2018 totaled $1,301,133, or $0.98 per share, compared to
$413,071, or $0.31 per share in 2017, a 215% increase.
Highlights
-
Net book value per share increased to $8.80, compared to $7.99 from
one year ago.
-
Total assets ended the year at $126.3 million, compared to $117.6
million from one year ago which is a 7.4% increase.
-
Total deposits ended the year at $114.3 million, compared to $106.4
million in 2017, a 7.4% increase.
-
Paid $0.20 per share special dividend in December
-
Listed on OTC Pink under CDAB
-
All capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory minimums.
“2018 was an exceptional year for us, with earnings of $1.3 million
which is the best in company history. We were able to achieve +7% growth
in both assets and deposits, as well as funding $18 million in new
loans. We have worked hard to execute strategies we initiated several
years ago and 2018 was the year where everything came together for us.
We are optimistic as to what 2019 will bring with continued market
consolidation and a good economy. We plan on opening a new branch in
Post Falls during the second quarter of 2019.
“We continue to be FIVE Star rated from Bauer Financial, which is their
highest rating,” said Wes Veach, bankcda president and CEO. Bauer
Financial is an independent rating agency for financial institutions.
Coeur d’Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d’Alene, Hayden and Kellogg.
For more information visit www.bankcda.com
or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006082/en/