Coeus Consulting Group : Announces the Formation of ‘Coeus Healthcare' – the Industry's First Value-based Contract Adjudication and Reimbursement Platform

Coeus Consulting Group, a leading boutique life science consulting firm, today announced it has launched a wholly-owned subsidiary – COEUS HEALTHCARE. Coeus Healthcare, the first value-based data aggregator and financial service company, offers pharmaceutical, biotech and gene therapy manufacturers the ability to offer a unified value-based care and financial reimbursement model to health plans and providers while offering patient mobility between insurers.

“Until now, there has been a significant unmet need -and an alarming lack of transparency- around pricing and value for life-saving therapies” said Harry Vargo, co-founder of Coeus Healthcare. “In today’s market, capability disparities, patient mobility and competitive inter-operability issues among insurers do not support the necessary longitudinal assessment of value for today’s innovative medicines, including gene and cell therapies.”

The health insurance community is looking to manufacturers to bring forward value-based models that can be supported across every payer, whether they operate in a commercial or government insured environment. Payers are also looking for payment solutions for these expensive, albeit often life-saving therapies. Coeus Healthcare was created to answer this need and offer manufacturers and insurers a third party, unbiased platform that provides confidence that key indicators of therapeutic effectiveness and the durability of that effectiveness are being uniformly monitored over an extended period of time. The addition of a unique payment model allows insurers to make or receive payments over time, regardless of the patient’s insurer.

About the Platform

Coeus Healthcare’s value-based adjudication platform is a cloud-based, blockchain supported collection and housing technology that allows disparate data sources to be combined and analyzed in order to better demonstrate total therapeutic impact on a patient’s illness. With today’s innovative and breakthrough medicines, there may not always be a clinical marker available to measure the value of the therapy. This platform offers a composite view of the therapeutic impact to both payers and manufacturers by incorporating metrics from claims data, electronic medical records, supply chain, patients and providers and wearables.

“Using Coeus Healthcare as an independent third-party platform, manufacturers are now able to collect meaningful information to support a therapy’s cost and a patient’s access to their medicines –regardless of the source of that information,” said Marc Hixson, co-founder of Coeus Healthcare and founder and CEO of Coeus Consulting Group.

Currently, the manufacturer, payer and regulatory bodies are looking towards value-based contracting as a means to validate therapeutic effectiveness and, as a result, prove or disprove the cost-benefit equation. Such one-off contracts can certainly support such an evaluation, however, it is a highly inefficient process and limits value-based contracts to those payers that can actually adjudicate these programs. Many smaller health plans, providers, and state Medicaid programs do not have the infrastructure to support such agreements. Coeus Healthcare offers an independent system that adjudicates, administers, and reconciles value-based agreements, but also enables proactive patient support that allows the healthcare system to intervene when needed.

“These agreements are larger than financial re-balancing for innovative medicines; these contracts enable us to assess therapeutic durability, support 21st century payment methodologies, and engage providers when proactive care is necessary,” stated Jim Clement, co-founder of Coeus Healthcare. “Ultimately, Coeus Healthcare offers patients and their families a dynamic, non-intrusive extension to the local delivery system while offering the manufacturer and payer a single platform to offer access to emerging therapeutics at a price point that can be justified.”

About Coeus Consulting Group

Founded in 2009, Coeus Consulting Group is a boutique life science strategy consulting firm supporting pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and payors in the U.S. The company creates tailored, evidence-based solutions that drive business strategy and impacts bottom lines. To learn more about Coeus and the company’s offerings, visit www.coeusconsultinggroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005361/en/