Coeus Consulting Group : Appoints Lee Termini to its Board of Directors

07/08/2020

Adding a Proven Executive to the Coeus Board of Directors Will Enable the Company to Add More Service Offerings and Accelerate Growth

Coeus Consulting Group, a leading boutique life sciences consulting firm, and wholly owned subsidiary of Coeus Holdings, today announced that Lee Termini has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Termini, who was most recently President of MediMedia Managed Markets/ICON, was responsible for building MediMedia Managed Markets’ business in key pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Lee is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving results, accelerating growth, and building shareholder value.

“Lee will be an excellent addition to the Coeus Holdings Board of Directors and his deep operational expertise and contacts in the industry will be highly valuable as the Coeus family of companies continue to grow,” said Marc Hixson, President & CEO at Coeus Holdings. “His experience in accelerating growth will be a tremendous asset as we execute our strategic plan.”

Mr. Termini is an accomplished executive with extensive experience executing strategy and building service companies within the life science space. Prior to working at MediMedia/ICON, Mr. Termini was Executive Director, Account Management, at Pasteur Mérieux Connaught (which then became Aventis Pasteur, now Sanofi-Aventis). As Executive Director, Lee directed the efforts for one of three business units and was responsible for sales, marketing, and contracting for the managed care marketplace for the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. He started his pharmaceutical career at Stuart Pharmaceuticals (now AstraZeneca). Mr. Termini earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to join Coeus’ Board of Directors,” stated Mr. Termini. “Coeus has made tremendous progress in growing its expertise and service offerings within the market access space, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

About Coeus Consulting Group

Founded in 2009, Coeus Consulting Group is a boutique life sciences market access strategy consulting firm offering clients commercial support across the entire development spectrum. Our core focus is on delivering thoughtful insight and recommendations for our clients, and we accomplish that by utilizing a unique team of industry experts specific to each client’s needs in conjunction with a broad network of partners and advisors. The Market Access practice works with clients to develop their managed care and pricing and contracting strategy, market access insight generation, HEOR strategy and tactics, launch readiness, account management, operational support, patient access, distribution, and trade and advocacy/policy work. To learn more about Coeus and the company’s offerings, visit www.coeusconsultinggroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
