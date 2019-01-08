Coeus Consulting Group Continues Its Expansion: Hires Two Key Executives to Deepen Service Offerings and Expertise Around Value-Based Contracting

Coeus Consulting Group, a leading boutique life science consulting firm,
today announced it has deepened its current offerings for the company’s
pharma/biotech and payor clients in the areas of strategy, payor and PBM
engagement, channel management and value-based pharmaceutical
contracting. Industry experts Jim Clement and Harry Vargo have joined
the team to help build out and manage the company’s enhanced market
access offerings.
Both Clement and Vargo come to Coeus from Aetna, Inc. where they led the
insurance provider’s efforts in establishing its value-based contracting
initiative with pharmaceutical and biotech organizations. Over the
years, both have worked with dozens of manufacturers to expand access to
emerging therapeutics while minimizing the financial impact of treatment
failure.
Drug pricing remains at the forefront of the debate around maintaining a
sustainable healthcare system in the United States. Patients and
employers want continued access to innovative medicines while also being
able to control the increasing costs in premiums and out-of-pocket
expenses. A value-based approach establishes clear, measured criteria
that enables both manufacturers and insurers to only pay for medicines
that show a sustained effect thereby limiting the financial exposure.
“Jim and Harry are well-known in the industry for their innovative and
unique approaches to payer strategies and contracting, and their type of
vision is required in the ever-changing market we have today,” said Marc
Hixson, CEO of Coeus. “As new disease modifying therapeutics and gene
therapies come to market, the healthcare system will need to build and
optimize new payment models to ensure patients have access to
life-saving medicines while minimizing the overall financial burden.
Utilizing Harry and Jim’s expertise, our clients who are both developing
and paying for these therapies will be able to clearly measure success
–demonstrating both the therapeutic benefit and the financial value of
the medicine.”
Jim Clement, a former Aetna executive, most recently served as Executive
Director, Value Based Care and Supply Chain Strategy where he focused
largely on proving the value of pharmaceutical therapies. In that role,
he was responsible for transforming the financing of the pharmacy
benefit and leading Aetna’s enterprise relationships with pharmaceutical
manufacturers. Mr. Clement maintained administrative oversight for
pharmacy benefit strategy, actuarial services, network administration,
client pricing, analytics, and vendor management in addition to
innovative contracting models that help drive value-based care. He also
served as a board member for sPCMA, collaborated with the Bipartisan
Policy Center on innovative and value-based market access approaches for
gene therapies, and served as an advisor to the Network for Excellence
in Health Innovation (NEHI) on the publication
of “Value-Based Contracting for Oncology Drugs.”
Prior to joining Coeus, Harry Vargo has served as a Director at Aetna
for more than 14 years. As the Director of Value Based Contracting and
Manufacturer Trade Relations, Vargo’s primary responsibility was to
negotiate and execute rebate agreements with pharmaceutical
manufacturers in support of their Commercial and Medicare drug
formularies. In addition, Mr. Vargo focused on developing short- and
long-term formulary strategies in concert with key market events to
drive innovation at Aetna.
About Coeus Consulting Group
Founded in 2009, Coeus Consulting Group is a boutique life science
strategy consulting firm supporting pharmaceutical, biotech, medical
device, and payors in the U.S. The company creates tailored,
evidence-based solutions that drive business strategy and impacts bottom
lines. To learn more about Coeus and the company’s offerings, visit www.coeusconsultinggroup.com.
