Coeus Consulting Group : Continues to Expand its Subject Matter Expertise in Medicaid with the Hiring of Key Executive

08/04/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Further Builds on the Company’s Commitment to Provide Executive-Level Expertise to all Clients in every Engagement

Coeus Consulting Group, a leading boutique life science consulting firm focused in market access, today announced it has hired Doug Brown as the Senior Vice President of Value and Access to help grow and manage the company’s enhanced market access offerings.

Brown brings more than 30 years of pharmacy management experience, the last 18 years working with Magellan Rx where his focus was on government markets, working to address strategies that help improve operational efficiency and stakeholder value in Medicaid. Before becoming Chief Strategy Officer, he served as Vice President of both Account Management and Value Based Solutions.

“All of Coeus welcomes Doug to the team, a true expert in Medicaid he will add critical value and insights to our internal team and clients,” said Marc Hixson, CEO of Coeus. “Also, with a final ruling on value-based contracting agreements and their effect on best price coming from CMS in the near future, his expertise will prove invaluable as we continue to innovate and support clients bringing their drugs to market.”

Further, Doug will provide Coeus and its clients subject matter expertise on federal and state government legislation that impacts state Medicaid programs supporting the foundation for an Outcomes Based Contracting program in Medicaid with the intent of pivoting the drug pricing discussion away from unit cost and toward reducing total cost of care. He will continue to be a resource for officials from CMS, NGA, MACPAC as well as legislative officials to help shape Medicaid policy to benefit State Medicaid programs and the beneficiaries they serve.

About Coeus Consulting Group

Founded in 2009, Coeus Consulting Group is a boutique life sciences market access strategy consulting firm offering clients commercial support across the entire development spectrum. Our core focus is on delivering thoughtful insight and recommendations for our clients, and we accomplish that by utilizing a unique team of industry experts specific to each client’s needs in conjunction with a broad network of partners and advisors. The Market Access practice works with clients to develop their managed care and pricing and contracting strategy, market access insight generation, HEOR strategy and tactics, launch readiness, account management, operational support, patient access, distribution, and trade and advocacy/policy work. To learn more about Coeus and the company’s offerings, visit www.coeusconsultinggroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
