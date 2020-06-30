Coeus Consulting Group : Merges with Mirador Global® LP

The Move Underscores Coeus’ Mission to Continue to Enhance its Service Offerings and Increase Value Across the Commercialization Life Cycle

Coeus Consulting Group, a leading boutique life sciences consulting firm, announced today that it has merged with Mirador Global, a leader in early global drug commercialization assessment, payer strategy, and launch planning services. The move underscores Coeus Consulting Group’s strategic mission to provide clients with additional service offerings and optimize efforts to show true value to all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem.

Typically not engaged until years after the drug development process has begun, Coeus—through Mirador’s early stage service capabilities—will now be able to begin its work with clients in the early clinical trial phase. Mirador Global will serve as a fully owned subsidiary of Coeus Holdings, the newly established parent company. As part of the transaction, Chuck Peipher will join the board of directors of Coeus Holdings and continue to lead Mirador Global LP’s service offerings.

“Our merger with Mirador Global complements our overall strategy to bring efficiency and cost savings to our clients earlier in the various phases of drug development,” said Marc Hixson, CEO of Coeus. “Our strategic focus has always been to extend the value we provide to our clients—both in the quality of services offered and the efficiency in which those services are delivered. The team at Mirador Global is well-regarded throughout the industry and the expertise they bring to Coeus makes us collectively an undeniable force in pharmaceutical consulting.”

Founded in 2016 by Chuck Peipher, a 25+-year pharma industry veteran who enjoyed a lengthy career with AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Mirador was formed to help biopharmaceutical companies develop pricing and market access strategies. Its services include Global Commercial Strategy Development, ​US and Global Forecasting and Asset Valuation, Payer Reimbursement, Risk Assessment and Mitigation, Portfolio Assessment and Prioritization Commercial Road Map, and Launch Planning. Additionally, Mirador Global’s specialists can be leveraged as selective support to a client’s commercial teams or to serve as their initial commercial teams before a client is ready to hire internally.

“Bringing a drug to market can take a long time and goes through a variety of phases and vendors to get there,” stated Chuck Peipher, Managing Partner and Founder, Mirador Global LP. “It’s not uncommon for a pharma company to experience more than 6 different commercialization vendors before their product is approved by the FDA. By joining forces with Coeus, we can offer clients a broader team with extensive client side and consulting experience, thus becoming a valued partner, a virtual commercial extension, of their internal teams.”

The new Coeus Holdings will continue to maintain a nimble and flexible organization that clients have come to expect. Since both companies operate in separate phases of drug discovery, Coeus and Mirador maintain almost entirely separate client lists. As a result, existing Mirador and Coeus clients have an opportunity to benefit from each other’s services.

About Mirador Global LP

Founded in 2016, Mirador Global LP is an international consulting practice that specializes in strategic global commercial development for specialty diseases, including rare diseases, oncology/​immuno-oncology, immunology, and CNS disorders. Mirador Global client engagements are developed bringing together Global Marketing, Analytics, Market Access, HEOR, Medical Affairs, R&D, and other functions delivered by a team of pharmaceutical industry experts. The company provides its clients with a bio-pharma line of sight unlike any other unique to Mirador Global. For more visit www.miradorglobal.com.

About Coeus Consulting Group

Founded in 2009, Coeus Consulting Group is a boutique life sciences market access strategy consulting firm offering clients commercial support across the entire development spectrum. Our core focus is on delivering thoughtful insight and recommendations for our clients, and we accomplish that by utilizing a unique team of industry experts specific to each client’s needs in conjunction with a broad network of partners and advisors. The Market Access practice works with clients to develop their managed care and pricing and contracting strategy, market access insight generation, HEOR strategy and tactics, launch readiness, account management, operational support, patient access, distribution, and trade and advocacy/policy work. To learn more about Coeus and the company’s offerings, visit www.coeusconsultinggroup.com.

