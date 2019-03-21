Cofactor Genomics : to Present on Predictive Immune Modeling at 2019 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Cofactor Genomics today announced that Natalie LaFranzo, the company’s
Director of Scientific Projects and Market Development, will present at
the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research
(AACR) being held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.
The presentation is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 31, 2019,
at in Session
PO.TB06.04 - Gene Expression in the Tumor Microenvironment. The
presentation features Predictive Immune Modeling and multidimensional
biomarker data generated in collaboration with TriStar Technology Group,
a leading provider of archived human bio specimens and related research
services offering highly-characterized and well-curated donor samples
with extensive clinical follow-up data.
Executives from the company including CEO, Jarret Glasscock, will be
attending the meeting to engage with current and future collaborators,
clients, and investors. Visit http://cofactorgenomics.com/AACR19
to arrange a time to meet with executives from Cofactor. The company
also continues to solicit applications for their ImmunoPrism™ Grant
Program, closing April 15. The grant program offers researchers the
first opportunity to access Cofactor’s Predictive Immune Modeling
platform. More information on the grant program may be found here: https://cofactorgenomics.com/immunoprism-grant/
About Cofactor Genomics
Cofactor Genomics is a Predictive Immune Modeling company. Cofactor has
leveraged its experience as one of the first CAP-certified, clinical RNA
sequencing laboratories to develop new methods that better characterize
disease. Instead of searching for isolated, single-analyte biomarkers,
Cofactor’s products create multidimensional biomarkers that better
capture the complex immune response. Cofactor has spent years pioneering
the molecular and machine learning tools to build a database of Health
Expression Models, enabling advancements in Predictive Immune Modeling.
Through their molecular, informatic, and database tools, Cofactor
Genomics enables their partners to deliver more expedient, cost
effective, and successful clinical trials. Find out more about how
Cofactor Genomics is revolutionizing biomarker discovery and
immuno-oncology at cofactorgenomics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005158/en/