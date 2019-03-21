Cofactor Genomics : to Present on Predictive Immune Modeling at 2019 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

-- Presenting early data in collaboration with TriStar Technology Group --

Cofactor Genomics today announced that Natalie LaFranzo, the company’s Director of Scientific Projects and Market Development, will present at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) being held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA. The presentation is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at in Session PO.TB06.04 - Gene Expression in the Tumor Microenvironment. The presentation features Predictive Immune Modeling and multidimensional biomarker data generated in collaboration with TriStar Technology Group, a leading provider of archived human bio specimens and related research services offering highly-characterized and well-curated donor samples with extensive clinical follow-up data.

Executives from the company including CEO, Jarret Glasscock, will be attending the meeting to engage with current and future collaborators, clients, and investors. Visit http://cofactorgenomics.com/AACR19 to arrange a time to meet with executives from Cofactor. The company also continues to solicit applications for their ImmunoPrism™ Grant Program, closing April 15. The grant program offers researchers the first opportunity to access Cofactor’s Predictive Immune Modeling platform. More information on the grant program may be found here: https://cofactorgenomics.com/immunoprism-grant/

About Cofactor Genomics

Cofactor Genomics is a Predictive Immune Modeling company. Cofactor has leveraged its experience as one of the first CAP-certified, clinical RNA sequencing laboratories to develop new methods that better characterize disease. Instead of searching for isolated, single-analyte biomarkers, Cofactor’s products create multidimensional biomarkers that better capture the complex immune response. Cofactor has spent years pioneering the molecular and machine learning tools to build a database of Health Expression Models, enabling advancements in Predictive Immune Modeling. Through their molecular, informatic, and database tools, Cofactor Genomics enables their partners to deliver more expedient, cost effective, and successful clinical trials. Find out more about how Cofactor Genomics is revolutionizing biomarker discovery and immuno-oncology at cofactorgenomics.com.

