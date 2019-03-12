Cogent Global Solutions, Inc. : Welcomes New Vice President of Strategic Solutions

Cogent Global Solutions, Inc. announced today that Greg Turner was named Vice President of Strategic Solutions effective March 12, 2019.

“Cogent’s continued success has stemmed from fostering relationships with key industry leaders like Greg Turner. Today we are pleased to have Greg join our executive leadership team as we continue to build a culture that cultivates unique, creative thinkers,” said Tim Dyer, Cogent Executive Vice President. “Greg has a sterling reputation for honesty and dedication to finding the right solution for his clients while being accountable to their fiscal priorities.”

Dyer added, “Greg’s expanded role as VP of Strategic Solutions will empower our team with new leadership and a deep vision for creating the best experiences for our clients.”

Over the course of his career Turner has worked in senior leadership positions within our industry including roles as VP of Business Development for Davis Audio Visual, LLC, Senior Convention Coordinator at Audio Visual Aids Electronics (VAE), and Director of Global Accounts at Production Resource Group (PRG).

When asked about his new position, Turner said, “The opportunity to have built a life-long career in corporate events, experiential meetings, and special events has given me 25 years’ experience to bring to the Cogent Executive team. I’m excited to contribute to Cogent’s commitment to innovation, service and unmatched value creation for its customers as the Vice President of Strategic Solutions.”

Dyer concluded, “Greg is a seasoned and trusted leader who has a history of delivering consistent, measured results. He is uniquely qualified to drive strategy and team accountability within Cogent. I have the utmost confidence in Greg’s values and ability to provide industry leading creative solutions for our customer events.”

