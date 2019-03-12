Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cogent Global Solutions, Inc. : Welcomes New Vice President of Strategic Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

Cogent Global Solutions, Inc. announced today that Greg Turner was named Vice President of Strategic Solutions effective March 12, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005148/en/

Cogent Global Solutions, Inc. Welcomes New Vice President of Strategic Solutions (Photo: Business Wi ...

Cogent Global Solutions, Inc. Welcomes New Vice President of Strategic Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

“Cogent’s continued success has stemmed from fostering relationships with key industry leaders like Greg Turner. Today we are pleased to have Greg join our executive leadership team as we continue to build a culture that cultivates unique, creative thinkers,” said Tim Dyer, Cogent Executive Vice President. “Greg has a sterling reputation for honesty and dedication to finding the right solution for his clients while being accountable to their fiscal priorities.”

Dyer added, “Greg’s expanded role as VP of Strategic Solutions will empower our team with new leadership and a deep vision for creating the best experiences for our clients.”

Over the course of his career Turner has worked in senior leadership positions within our industry including roles as VP of Business Development for Davis Audio Visual, LLC, Senior Convention Coordinator at Audio Visual Aids Electronics (VAE), and Director of Global Accounts at Production Resource Group (PRG).

When asked about his new position, Turner said, “The opportunity to have built a life-long career in corporate events, experiential meetings, and special events has given me 25 years’ experience to bring to the Cogent Executive team. I’m excited to contribute to Cogent’s commitment to innovation, service and unmatched value creation for its customers as the Vice President of Strategic Solutions.”

Dyer concluded, “Greg is a seasoned and trusted leader who has a history of delivering consistent, measured results. He is uniquely qualified to drive strategy and team accountability within Cogent. I have the utmost confidence in Greg’s values and ability to provide industry leading creative solutions for our customer events.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Cogent Global Solutions, Inc., 833-COGENT-1 or email at info@cogentglobalsolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:16pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma AG Seeks Confidential J&J Documents Prior to Opioid Trial -Report
DJ
03:16pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Care.com, Inc.
GL
03:15pCISCO : Cybersecurity takes centre stage at World Wide Web's 30th anniversary
AQ
03:15pXXII DEADLINE ALERT : Zhang Investor Law Reminds of March 22 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. – XXII
GL
03:14pMAXR DEADLINE ALERT : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of March 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. – MAXR
GL
03:13pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Brexiteers Put UK's Withdrawal Deal On The Brink Again
PU
03:13pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Sets New Record for Spending with Diverse Suppliers in 2018
PU
03:13pNAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS : Advancing Gold, Base Metal and Vanadium Projects, Updates on Kunene Cobalt-Copper Drilling and Metallurgical Test Work
PU
03:13pBOEING : Crash Fallout Spreads as More 737 MAX Jets Are Idled -- 15th Update
DJ
03:11pOil edges higher on cuts to Saudi exports
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as amended Brexit deal sharpens risk appetite
4GEBERIT : GEBERIT : Toilet maker Geberit sees tough 2019 on Italy, Brexit woes
5CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.