Cogna Educacional : AESM 2020 – Bookkeeping Bank Synthetic Map

Bookkeeping Bank Synthetic Map

AESM 07.29.2020

Belo Horizonte, July 27, 2020, Cogna Educação S.A. (B3: COGN3; OTCQX: COGNY) - "Cogna" or "Company", in compliance with Instruction 481/2009 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), as amended, announces to its shareholders and investors and the general market the synthetic map of votes received by the Company's bookkeeping bank, Banco Bradesco S.A., through Distance Voting Ballots.

Deliberation Number of % of Total Meeting Deliberation Vote Shares Ex- Number Shares Treasury Approve the management accounts, as well as the Approve 514,180,727 27.5% 1 financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year Reject 550,000 0.0% ended December 31, 2019 Abstain 103,165,929 5.5% Approve the proposal for allocation of the net income Approve 617,896,656 33.1% and distribution of dividends by the Company for the 2 Reject - 0.0% fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 according to the Management proposal Abstain - 0.0% Do you want to request the installation of the Fiscal Yes 617,864,756 33.1% 3 Council, in accordance with Article 161 of the No 31,900 0.0% Corporations Law? Abstain - 0.0% ASM Yes 617,896,656 33.1% If installed, do you wish to set the number of members 4 No - 0.0% that shall compose the Fiscal Council in 4? Abstain - 0.0% Approve 616,832,336 33.0% Nomination of all names that compose the slate - 5 Reject 550,000 0.0% CHAPA ÚNICA Abstain 514,320 0.0% If any of the appointed members that composes the Yes 39,661,845 2.1% slate is removed to accommodate a separate election, 6 No 570,053,455 30.5% the votes corresponding to your shares may continue to be counted towards the chosen slate? Abstain 8,181,356 0.4% Approve 551,134,933 29.5% Set the overall compensation for the management of 1 Reject 78,143,509 4.2% the Company at R$74,258,321.59 Abstain 180,420 0.0% If installed, set the overall compensation for the Approve 628,631,542 33.6% members of the Fiscal Council at 10% of the ESM 2 compensation that, in average, is attributed to each Reject - 0.0% Officer of the Company, pursuant to the Management Abstain 827,320 0.0% Proposal Approve 511,413,732 27.4% 3 To approve the amendment to the Companys Bylaws Reject 87,102,959 4.7% according to the Management Proposal Abstain 30,942,171 1.7%

For more information, please contact the Investor Relations department:

Bruno Giardino, Pedro Gomes or Ana Troster

E-mail: dri@kroton.com.br