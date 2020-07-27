Log in
Cogna Educacional : AESM 2020 – Bookkeeping Bank Synthetic Map

07/27/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Bookkeeping Bank Synthetic Map

AESM 07.29.2020

Belo Horizonte, July 27, 2020, Cogna Educação S.A. (B3: COGN3; OTCQX: COGNY) - "Cogna" or "Company", in compliance with Instruction 481/2009 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), as amended, announces to its shareholders and investors and the general market the synthetic map of votes received by the Company's bookkeeping bank, Banco Bradesco S.A., through Distance Voting Ballots.

Deliberation

Number of

% of Total

Meeting

Deliberation

Vote

Shares Ex-

Number

Shares

Treasury

Approve the management accounts, as well as the

Approve

514,180,727

27.5%

1

financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year

Reject

550,000

0.0%

ended December 31, 2019

Abstain

103,165,929

5.5%

Approve the proposal for allocation of the net income

Approve

617,896,656

33.1%

and distribution of dividends by the Company for the

2

Reject

-

0.0%

fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 according to the

Management proposal

Abstain

-

0.0%

Do you want to request the installation of the Fiscal

Yes

617,864,756

33.1%

3

Council, in accordance with Article 161 of the

No

31,900

0.0%

Corporations Law?

Abstain

-

0.0%

ASM

Yes

617,896,656

33.1%

If installed, do you wish to set the number of members

4

No

-

0.0%

that shall compose the Fiscal Council in 4?

Abstain

-

0.0%

Approve

616,832,336

33.0%

Nomination of all names that compose the slate -

5

Reject

550,000

0.0%

CHAPA ÚNICA

Abstain

514,320

0.0%

If any of the appointed members that composes the

Yes

39,661,845

2.1%

slate is removed to accommodate a separate election,

6

No

570,053,455

30.5%

the votes corresponding to your shares may continue

to be counted towards the chosen slate?

Abstain

8,181,356

0.4%

Approve

551,134,933

29.5%

Set the overall compensation for the management of

1

Reject

78,143,509

4.2%

the Company at R$74,258,321.59

Abstain

180,420

0.0%

If installed, set the overall compensation for the

Approve

628,631,542

33.6%

members of the Fiscal Council at 10% of the

ESM

2

compensation that, in average, is attributed to each

Reject

-

0.0%

Officer of the Company, pursuant to the Management

Abstain

827,320

0.0%

Proposal

Approve

511,413,732

27.4%

3

To approve the amendment to the Companys Bylaws

Reject

87,102,959

4.7%

according to the Management Proposal

Abstain

30,942,171

1.7%

For more information, please contact the Investor Relations department:

Bruno Giardino, Pedro Gomes or Ana Troster

E-mail: dri@kroton.com.br

1

Disclaimer

Cogna Educacional SA published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 21:35:11 UTC
