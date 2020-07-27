|
Cogna Educacional : AESM 2020 – Bookkeeping Bank Synthetic Map
07/27/2020 | 05:36pm EDT
Bookkeeping Bank Synthetic Map
AESM 07.29.2020
Belo Horizonte, July 27, 2020, Cogna Educação S.A. (B3: COGN3; OTCQX: COGNY) - "Cogna" or "Company", in compliance with Instruction 481/2009 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), as amended, announces to its shareholders and investors and the general market the synthetic map of votes received by the Company's bookkeeping bank, Banco Bradesco S.A., through Distance Voting Ballots.
|
|
Deliberation
|
|
|
Number of
|
% of Total
|
Meeting
|
Deliberation
|
Vote
|
Shares Ex-
|
Number
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
Treasury
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approve the management accounts, as well as the
|
Approve
|
514,180,727
|
27.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year
|
Reject
|
550,000
|
0.0%
|
|
|
ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
103,165,929
|
5.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approve the proposal for allocation of the net income
|
Approve
|
617,896,656
|
33.1%
|
|
|
and distribution of dividends by the Company for the
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reject
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 according to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management proposal
|
Abstain
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Do you want to request the installation of the Fiscal
|
Yes
|
617,864,756
|
33.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Council, in accordance with Article 161 of the
|
No
|
31,900
|
0.0%
|
|
|
Corporations Law?
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
ASM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
617,896,656
|
33.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
If installed, do you wish to set the number of members
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
No
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
that shall compose the Fiscal Council in 4?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approve
|
616,832,336
|
33.0%
|
|
|
Nomination of all names that compose the slate -
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Reject
|
550,000
|
0.0%
|
|
CHAPA ÚNICA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
514,320
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If any of the appointed members that composes the
|
Yes
|
39,661,845
|
2.1%
|
|
|
slate is removed to accommodate a separate election,
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
No
|
570,053,455
|
30.5%
|
|
the votes corresponding to your shares may continue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to be counted towards the chosen slate?
|
Abstain
|
8,181,356
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approve
|
551,134,933
|
29.5%
|
|
|
Set the overall compensation for the management of
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Reject
|
78,143,509
|
4.2%
|
|
the Company at R$74,258,321.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
180,420
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If installed, set the overall compensation for the
|
Approve
|
628,631,542
|
33.6%
|
|
|
members of the Fiscal Council at 10% of the
|
ESM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
compensation that, in average, is attributed to each
|
Reject
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
|
Officer of the Company, pursuant to the Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
827,320
|
0.0%
|
|
|
Proposal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approve
|
511,413,732
|
27.4%
|
|
3
|
To approve the amendment to the Companys Bylaws
|
|
|
|
|
Reject
|
87,102,959
|
4.7%
|
|
according to the Management Proposal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstain
|
30,942,171
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
For more information, please contact the Investor Relations department:
Bruno Giardino, Pedro Gomes or Ana Troster
E-mail: dri@kroton.com.br
|
|