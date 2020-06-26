Cogna Educacional : AESM - Call Notice

COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) No. 02.800.026/0001-40

Company Registry (NIRE): 31.300.025.187

Publicly Held Corporation

CALL NOTICE

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS

We hereby invite the Shareholders of Cogna Educação S.A. ("Company") to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings ("Meetings") to be held simultaneously on July 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm, by electronic means, to consider and vote on the following agenda:

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting:

(i) take the management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended in December 31, 2019;

(ii) consider and vote on the proposal for allocation of the net income for the fiscal year of 2019 and distribution of dividends;

(iii) install the Fiscal Council; (iv) if installed, fix the number of members which will comprise the Fiscal Council; and (v) if installed, elect the members to compose the Fiscal Council and their respective

alternates.

In the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting:

(i) set the limit for overall annual compensation of the managers of the Company for the fiscal year of 2020; and

(ii) set the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for the fiscal year of 2020, if installed; and

(iii) approve the amendment to the Company's Bylaws, in order to (a) update and ratify the capital stock and the number of shares issued by the Company, as resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 11, 2020; and (b) alter the authorized capital limit of the Company, pursuant to article 168 of Law No. 6,404/76, and consequent amendment to Article 6 of the Company's Bylaws.

Clarifications:

Due to the restrictive measures imposed by the competent authorities during the pandemic of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and, as authorized by Article 21-C, §3 of CVM

Instruction No. 481/09, the Meetings shall be held exclusively by electronic means, in which the Shareholders shall have the right to participate and vote over the electronic system, through the Microsoft Teams digital platform, or vote using the distance voting ballot, in both cases, pursuant to ICVM 481/09.

In compliance with the procedures provided for in this Call Notice, and in accordance with the provisions of Article 5, §3 of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, in order to participate and vote by means of the electronic system, the Shareholder must send to the Company (via e-mail addressdri@kroton.com.br), at least 2 (two) days in advance of the

designated date for the Meetings (that is, until 3:00 pm on July 27, 2020): (i)

confirmation of participation in the Meetings with acknowledgment of receipt; and (ii) the documents indicated in the following paragraph of this Call Notice. Access via Microsoft Teams is restricted to Shareholders who are accredited within that period and in accordance with the procedures above.

The following documents must be sent by the Shareholders in order to enable their participation: (i) proof issued by the depository institution for the book-entry shares held by them or in custody, pursuant to Article 126 of Law 6,404/76; and (ii) proxy instrument duly constituted in accordance with the law and the Company's Bylaws, if represented by proxy; and (iii) Shareholders or their legal representatives must attend the Meetings bearing an identity document.

After an analysis of the documents and proof of ownership of the shares, the Company will send to the Shareholders (or their approved legal representatives or attorneys) who expressed interest in participating in the Meetings, the rules on the procedures necessary to access and use the Microsoft Teams digital platform. The Shareholder or his legal representative must attend the Meetings electronically, with the documents proving his identity.

The Company will not be responsible for any operational or connection problems that the Shareholder may face, as well as for any issues outside the Company that may make it difficult or impossible to participate in the Meetings through the electronic system.

The Company also recommends that Shareholders who wish to participate in the Meetings by electronic means, become familiar with the Microsoft Teams digital platform in advance, and that they ensure the compatibility of their respective electronic devices with the platform (by video and audio). In addition, the Company requests such Shareholders (or their duly appointed legal representatives or attorneys) to, on the day of the Meetings, access the platform at least 30 (thirty) minutes in advance to allow the validation of their access and their participation.

Shareholders who want to exercise their right to vote using the distance voting ballot, in accordance with CVM Instruction 481/09, may do so by submitting their proxy voting cards through their respective custody agents or directly to the Company, in accordance with Item 12.2 of the Company's Reference Form and with the instructions enclosed in the distance voting ballot.

In compliance with Article 133 of Federal Law 6,404/76, copies of the documents pertaining to the matters in the agenda, including those required under CVM Instruction 481/2009, are available to shareholders at the registered office of the Company, on its Investor Relations website (ir.cogna.com.br) and on the websites of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and of B3 (www.b3.com.br).

Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2020.

______________________________________________

Nicolau Ferreira Chacur

Chairman of the Board