Cogna Educacional : ASM - Distance Voting Ballot

Last update: 06/26/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This Proxy Voting Card ("Card"), regarding the Annual Shareholders Meetings of Cogna Educação S.A. ("Company") to be held on July 29, 2020, at 3 p.m. ("Meeting"), shall be filled in case the shareholder chooses to exercising his/her right to vote remotely, pursuant to Article 121, sole paragraph of Law No. 6.404/1976 ("Corporations Law") and CVM Instruction No. 481/2009 ("ICVM 481"), as amended.

In case the shareholder intends to exercise his/her remote voting right, he/she must fill the fields in the Card with his/her complete name (or trade name, in case of legal entity) and registration number before the Ministry of Economy, whether CNPJ (for legal entities) or CPF (for individuals).

In order to consider this Card as valid and the votes herein accounted as part of the Meeting quorum (i) all fields below shall be duly filled; (ii) all its pages shall be initialed by the shareholder; and (iii) in the end, the shareholder (or its legal representative, as the case may be) shall sign it.

The Company will require, as the case may be, authentication of signature, notarization and legalization of signatories hereof.

The deadline for submitting this Card, through service providers or directly to the Company, is July 23, 2020.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

- EXERCISE OF VOTE THROUGH SERVICE PROVIDERS

The shareholder that chooses to exercise his/her remote voting right through service providers shall transmit his/her voting instruction to their respective custody agents, subject to the standards established by them, which, in turn, will forward such voting instructions to the Central Depository of B3. To that end, the shareholders shall get in contact with their custody agents and verify the procedures established by them for the issuance of voting instructions through proxy voting Card, as well as the required documents.

- SENDING THE CARD DIRECTLY TO THE COMPANY

The shareholder that chooses to exercise his/her remote voting right may do so directly to the Company, and to that end he/she shall send the following documents to the Companys headquarters, at the address indicated below: (i) physical copy of this Card, duly filled, initialed and signed; and (ii) certified copy of the following documents:

a. For individuals: official valid ID document of the shareholder, with photograph.

b. For legal entities: (i) last restated Articles of Association or Bylaws (as the case may be), accompanied by any further amendments that have not been consolidated; (ii) corporate documents that prove the regularity of shareholders representation; and (iii) official valid identity document of the shareholder, with photograph.

c. For Investment Funds: (i) last consolidated Investment Fund Regulation, accompanied by any further amendments that have not been consolidated; (ii) last restated version of the Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws of the administrator or manager (as applicable, subject to the voting policy of the Investment Fund), accompanied by any further amendments that have not been consolidated; (iii) corporate documents that prove the regularity of the representation of manager or administrator and shareholder (as applicable); and (iv) official ID document of the legal representative of the administrator or manager (as applicable) and shareholder, with photograph.

With regard to the documents indicated in items (i) and (ii) above, the Company requests, as the case may be: (i) authentication of signature; (ii) notarization; and (iii) sworn translation.

This Card, accompanied by the requested documentation, will be considered valid only if received by the Company, until July 23, 2020.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

This Card and the related documents shall be sent to Rua Santa Madalena Sofia, 25, 4th floor, room 01, Bairro Vila Paris, Belo Horizonte, MG - CEP 30380-650, Brazil, to the attention of the Legal Department, to Mr. Leonardo Augusto Leão Lara.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service ofsecurities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number Banco Bradesco S.A. Address: Cidade de Deus, s/nº - CEP 06029-900 - OSASCO - SÃO PAULO Department of Shares and Custody Prédio Amarelo C/P Sabrina Cerigato Curis - asset bookkeeping Email:dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.brTelephone: 0800-7011616

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution 1. Approve the management accounts, as well as the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 2. Approve the proposal for allocation of the net income and distribution of dividends by the Company for the fiscal year ended in December 31, 2019, in the following terms: (a) R$ 153,352,816.00 for the interim dividends distributed by the Company, as approved by the Board of Directors; (b) R$ 11,762,238.29 allocated to the legal reserve; and (c) R$ 70,129,711.42 allocated to the investment reserve, pursuant to Section 42 of the Company's Bylaws. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 3. Do you want to request the installation of the Fiscal Council, in accordance with Article 161 of the Corporations Law? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 4. If installed, do you wish to set the number of members that shall compose the Fiscal Council in 4? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates CHAPA ÚNICA Antônio Lúcio dos Santos / Fernanda Filizzola Lucila de Oliveira Carvalho / Rodrigo Peres de Lima Netto Ricardo Scalzo / Marcelo Curti Eduardo Christovam Galdi Mestieri / William Cordeiro 5. Nomination of all names that compose the slate - CHAPA ÚNICA [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 6. If any of the appointed members that composes the slate is removed to accommodate a separate election, in accordance with Article 161, Paragraph 4 and Article 240 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, the votes corresponding to your shares may continue to be counted towards the chosen slate? -

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] AbstainCity :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________