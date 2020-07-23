Log in
Cogna Educacional : Material Fact - Launch of the Initial Public Offering for Vasta

07/23/2020 | 06:41am EDT

COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) No 02.800.026/0001-40

Company Registry (NIRE) 31.300.025.187

Publicly Held Corporation

MATERIAL FACT

COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. (B3: COGN3; OTCQX; COGNY) ("Company"), in accordance with Paragraph 4th, Article 157 of Law No. 6,404/76 ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Rule No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, and following with the material facts published on August 2, 2019 and November 22, 2019, and on July 6, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, it launched at the United States of America the initial public offering for distribution of 18,575,492 Class A Common Shares issued by Vasta Platform Limited ("Vasta"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, duly incorporated and validly existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands, which consolidates the group's activities related to educational and digital solutions focusing on private schools operating in the primary and secondary education segment, in accordance with the procedures provided for in the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Offer"), which has been public filled on July 6, 2020. Additionally, Vasta has granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to 2,786,324 additional Class A common shares.

The estimated price range for the Offer is US$15.50 to US$17.50 per Class A common share, and the final price per Class A common share will be stablished after the results of the investment intention collection procedure to be carried out exclusively abroad (Bookbuilding), in accordance with the applicable regulation.

In attendance to the Offer requisites, we inform management's expectation for Vasta's results in the first semester of 2020: net revenue between R$507.2 million and R$515.6 million, and EBITDA (including the cost of inventory surplus) between R$103.2 million and R$111.5 million.

Notwithstanding, the Company reaffirms that the launch of the Offer and the definition of its volume are subject, among other factors, to corporate and regulatory approvals, to favorable political and macroeconomic conditions, to the interest of investors and other factors beyond the Company and Vasta's will.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general properly informed of any and all developments or resolutions regarding the Offer, in accordance to the restrictions and rules set forth in the CVM's regulations and other applicable laws.

A registration statement related to Vasta's Class A Common Shares has been filed with the Securities Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. Accordingly, the referred securities cannot be sold, and purchase offers cannot be accepted before the registration statement becomes effective.

This material fact is for informative purposes only, under the terms of the legislation in force, and must not be considered a sale announcement or a request for an offer to buy Vasta's Class A Common Shares. The transaction of Vasta's Class A Common Shares is strictly forbidden in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any of those states. There will be no registration of the Offer or efforts to place Vasta's Class A Common Shares in any agency or regulatory body of the Brazilian capital market.

July 23, 2020, Belo Horizonte/MG.

Bruno Giardino Roschel de Araujo

Investor Relations Officer

Cogna Educação S.A.

Erro! Nome de propriedade do documento desconhecido.

Disclaimer

Cogna Educacional SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 10:40:14 UTC
