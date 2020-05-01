Cognia :™ Launches Trusted Partner Program

Cognia Trusted Partners, LINCspring® and MyVoice™ help educators bring transformative and sustainable professional development for remote learning to scale, and augment teacher voice.

Cognia™ the leader in accreditation, assessment, and continuous improvement launches a Trusted Partner Program to empower institutions with resources to focus on learning and the learner. LINC® and its platform LINCspring® and Kadem Education’s MyVoice™ are the first two offerings under the Cognia Trusted Partners Program. LINCspring enables educators to facilitate professional development and coaching, and tools to accelerate remote learning success. MyVoice promotes teacher engagement and support. During this time, Cognia’s Trusted Partners resources are available at no cost to teachers and leaders worldwide regardless of whether they are Cognia network members.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a seismic shift in the way instruction is delivered, altered how students engage in their education, and created an urgent need for classroom innovation. Together Cognia, LINCspring, and MyVoice are helping educators seize the opportunity to provide a transformative shift in mindset and practice.

“It’s not enough just to drop tools in teachers’ laps and expect them to be successful. We help educators transform mindset, use the right solutions, and train teachers and leaders for learner success,” said Jason Green, Co-CEO, LINC. LINCspring offers high-quality embedded student-focused professional development where educators apply resources with intentionality. It is the hybrid between guidance on good practice combined with the tools and strategies that work in a remote environment.

For schools and districts that are ready to take remote learning to the next level, LINC has created a structured professional development package focused on rigorous, engaging remote learning experiences which ultimately lead to more equitable, personalized, and student-centered learning, now and in the fall including:

Synchronous PD Focusing on Remote Learning

Remote Learning Readiness Assessment

Critical Tools to Support Remote Learning

Remote Learning “Look-For” Tool

Remote Learning Resource Center

LINC’s catalogue of vetted tools, organized in categories critical to effective remote instruction and best practices.

MyVoice™ is a real-time school culture monitoring platform that measures and monitors a school’s teaching and learning culture. This information enables school improvement strategies to be developed from within each school by teachers and building leaders to foster collaboration, and encourage commitment. “By promoting authentic voice, we can ensure teachers have agency,” said Dr. Phillip Lanoue, co-founder, Kadem Education. “MyVoice empowers teachers to provide valuable input for teachers to take action for improving the teaching and learning environment for their students. We are pleased to partner with Cognia to offer this to educators in a time when they need it most.”

Cognia Trusted Partners are authorized to use the Trusted Partner seal which can be used on websites and collateral to signal that they are a Cognia vetted resource and partner. Cognia Trusted Partners have solutions that align with the needs and gaps that Cognia clients are looking to fill, and the ability to help institutions bring these solutions to scale with reduced risk and cost. Cognia network members benefit from ongoing savings and access to powerful tools and services for pragmatic and immediate use and impact.

About Cognia

Cognia has the knowledge to help schools improve. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning, and improvement services within a framework of continuous improvement. The result of the merger of AdvancED and Measured Progress, Cognia was formed to bridge the gap between school evaluation and student assessment. As a global nonprofit working in over 80 countries, our 36,000 institutions serve and support nearly 25 million students and 5 million educators every day. Cognia is an undeniable force for enhancing schools, engaging students, and driving better outcomes for all. In 2020 Cognia marks 125 years of commitment to guiding and supporting excellence in education through accreditation and continuous improvement. Learn more at cognia.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005435/en/