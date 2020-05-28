Cognite : Featured in May 2020 Gartner Cool Vendors in Manufacturing Industry Solutions Report

Cognite, an industrially specialized DataOps and AI platform company, has been recognized by the research and advisory firm Gartner in a new report on Cool Vendors in Manufacturing Industry Solutions.

The report examined “smart factory” or Industry 4.0 solution providers in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin software; human-machine interactions; and the connectivity and interoperability of physical data sources (sensors, devices, and assets). The full Gartner report can be accessed from Cognite here.

In the report, Gartner highlighted Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), Cognite’s main software product, and how it helps heavy-asset industries with digital transformation. According to Gartner, "Cognite Data Fusion is an industrially specialized DataOps and AI platform that optimizes manufacturing facilities intelligently by reducing downtime, improving equipment effectiveness and optimizing forecasting. Through integrated hybrid AI analytics tools, advanced visualization in real-time dashboards and low-code application development services, CDF enables heavy asset customers to operationalize and scale their digital programs to unlock ROI at scale."

A comprehensive smart factory or Industry 4.0 solution consists of many building blocks delivered by a variety of technology or capability-focused specialist vendors. Gartner recommends industry leaders build a modular and configurable solution by following Industry 4.0 or smart factory guidelines, noting that Cognite "offers a modular services portfolio and pricing model allowing clients to enhance functionality and scale the solution step by step. Cognite offers four service levels — basic, premium, enterprise and business-critical — to address a client’s specific needs and digital maturity levels."

"We appreciate being named by Gartner as a ‘Cool Vendor’ for our focus on supporting the full-scale digital transformation of heavy-asset industries around the world," said Dr. John Markus Lervik, CEO and co-founder of Cognite. "This recognition is a further validation of the success of our customers going all the way from collecting to connecting to operationalizing to scaling their OT and IT data for true ROI across the full spectrum of AI for industry, including hybrid AI solutions, intelligent industrial applications, as well as real-time data visualization."

Additional Gartner notes on Cognite Data Fusion (CDF) include,

"CDF’s AI services contextually enrich IT and OT data, providing an open, unified industrial data model that humans and applications can access easily."

"Cognite’s modular portfolio increases flexibility, integrability in partner solutions and scalability."

"When it comes to data visualization, great importance is attached to the provision of immersive working environments for operational and supervisory staff."

"CDF enables heavy asset customers to operationalize and scale their digital programs to unlock ROI at scale."

The full Gartner report can be accessed from Cognite website here.

For more information about the Cognite Data Fusion platform, or to request a demo, visit www.cognite.com.

About Cognite

Cognite is an industrially specialized DataOps and AI platform company supporting the full-scale digital transformation of heavy-asset industries around the world. Their key product, Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), empowers companies with contextualized OT/IT data to drive industrial applications that increase safety, sustainability, and efficiency, and drive revenue. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter @CogniteData or at LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitedata.

