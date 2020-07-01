Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2020-2024 | Cost-Effective Online Cognitive Assessments to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 01:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the cognitive assessment and training market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 33% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005764/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Brain Resource Ltd., Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, CogniFit Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., ImPACT Applications Inc., MedAvante-ProPhase Inc., Pearson Plc, Posit Science Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Signant Health are some of the major market participants. Cost-effective online cognitive assessments will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cost-effective online cognitive assessments have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Healthcare
    • Education
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40865

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cognitive assessment and training market report covers the following areas:

  • Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size
  • Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Trends
  • Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment as one of the prime reasons driving the cognitive assessment and training market growth during the next few years.

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the cognitive assessment and training market, including some of the vendors such as . Brain Resource Ltd., Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, CogniFit Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., ImPACT Applications Inc., MedAvante-ProPhase Inc., Pearson Plc, Posit Science Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Signant Health. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cognitive assessment and training market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cognitive assessment and training market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the cognitive assessment and training market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the cognitive assessment and training market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cognitive assessment and training market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Brain Resource Ltd.
  • Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc
  • CogniFit Ltd.
  • Cogstate Ltd.
  • ImPACT Applications Inc.
  • MedAvante-ProPhase Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Posit Science Corp.
  • Quest Diagnostics Inc.
  • Signant Health

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aSWECO PUBL : Cities need to build resilience towards increasingly common heatwaves
AQ
01:42aWIRECARD : administrator says received inbound interest for assets
RE
01:35aXLIFE SCIENCES AG : Xlife Sciences shares traded on XETRA
EQ
01:35aADESSO : takes over business operations of digital agency .dotkomm in newly established adesso experience GmbH
EQ
01:35aXPhyto Engages Knox Communications Inc. for Investor Relations Services
NE
01:34aMERCK : Receives FDA Approval for Bladder-Cancer Treatment
DJ
01:31aGC RIEBER SHIPPING : Shearwater announces new awards and releases business update
AQ
01:31aPANORO ENERGY : CEO to present at SB1 Markets webinar on 2 July 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen's Australian securities arm pleads guilty to client money offence..
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : CISCO : California accuses Cisco of job discrimination based on Indian employee's caste
3THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : - Disclosure of large shareholdings
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5BOC AVIATION LIMITED : BOC Aviation Cancels Orders for 30 Boeing 737 MAX Jets
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group