Cognizant hit by 'Maze' ransomware attack

The information technology services provider said it was taking steps to contain the incident, with the help of cyber defense companies, and has also engaged with law enforcement, it said in a statement.

Ransomware is a type of malicious program used by hackers to take down systems that control everything from hospital billing to manufacturing. They stop only after receiving hefty payments.

According to cybersecurity firm McAfee, hackers who deploy Maze threaten to release information on the internet if the targeted companies fail to pay.

"We are in ongoing communication with our clients and have provided them with indicators of compromise and other technical information of a defensive nature," the company added in its statement.

Cognizant did not respond to a request from Reuters for further comment on the incident.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)