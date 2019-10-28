Log in
Cognoa CEO Brent Vaughan to Speak at HLTH and CNS Summit

10/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Palo Alto, Calif. and Orlando, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognoa, a company at the forefront of pediatric behavioral health, announced today that CEO Brent Vaughan will be speaking about the future of digital therapeutics at two conferences this week, HLTH and CNS Summit. Andy Molnar, Vice President of Commercialization at Cognoa will also speak at HLTH about reimbursement strategies for digital therapeutics.

Details are as follows:

At HLTH in Las Vegas, on Wednesday October 30th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., Cognoa executives will participate in panel discussions hosted by Evercore ISI in a program entitled, “Demystifying the Digital Therapeutics Ecosystem.” 

At the CNS Summit in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday, November 1st from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Brent Vaughan joins other digital therapeutics leaders on a Spotlight Panel.

Cognoa is developing AI-powered digital therapeutics and medicines to advance the standard of care in pediatric behavioral health and improve lifelong outcomes for children. Cognoa has received FDA Breakthrough Device designation for both of its two lead products, the first diagnostic aid for autism and the first digital therapeutic to improve social skills in children with autism. Breakthrough designation  provides priority review by the FDA. Cognoa has launched a pivotal trial of its digital diagnostic aid and intends to submit the results as the basis of a premarket submission to the FDA in 2020.

To support patient and physician access, Cognoa and its pharmacy and patient services partner, EVERSANA, are building a commercialization strategy to enable the routine prescription, dispensing and coverage by insurers and health plans of Cognoa’s digital therapeutics and medicines.

About Cognoa, Inc.

Cognoa is a leading pediatric behavioral health company. We are developing prescription digital therapeutics and medicines for the earlier identification and treatment of behavioral health conditions in order to change the standard of care and improve lifelong outcomes for children. Our lead products, the first digital diagnostic aid and the first prescription digital therapeutic for autism, have both received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA. Additional products in Cognoa’s pipeline address other pediatric behavioral health indications including ADHD and anxiety. Available today through employers, health plans and treatment providers, the Cognoa for Child Development app has been used by more than 250,000 parents to assess, track and support their child’s developmental health. For more information, visit www.cognoa.com.

 ###

Helen Shik
Cognoa
6175104373
shik.helen10@gmail.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
