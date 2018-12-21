Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC : “Lawsuit Links Stanton Coal Plants with Pediatric Cancer,” 90.7 WMFE Orlando

The Orlando Utilities Commission is facing a lawsuit linking its Stanton Energy Center with what the suit describes as a high rate of pediatric cancer in the area.

The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 30,000 residents of Avalon Park, Eastwood, Stoneybrook and other communities neighboring Stanton Energy Center.

The lawsuit alleges the center's two coal plants have contaminated the residents' homes with carcinogenic toxins. Attorney Ted Leopold says children especially are at risk.

'There are two very rare types of cancers that are in the range of three to nine times greater within this particular area than anywhere else in the Orlando area or even the country actually.'

