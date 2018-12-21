Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC : “Lawsuit Links Stanton Coal Plants with Pediatric Cancer,” 90.7 WMFE Orlando

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 05:05am CET

The Orlando Utilities Commission is facing a lawsuit linking its Stanton Energy Center with what the suit describes as a high rate of pediatric cancer in the area.

The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 30,000 residents of Avalon Park, Eastwood, Stoneybrook and other communities neighboring Stanton Energy Center.

The lawsuit alleges the center's two coal plants have contaminated the residents' homes with carcinogenic toxins. Attorney Ted Leopold says children especially are at risk.

'There are two very rare types of cancers that are in the range of three to nine times greater within this particular area than anywhere else in the Orlando area or even the country actually.'

A link to the interview can be accessed here.

Disclaimer

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 04:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:18aWant to sue Venezuela for millions? These firms can help, for a price
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:14aCRUDE REFUSAL : China shuns U.S. oil despite trade war truce
RE
07:08aTencent shares spike as China watchdog flags video game approvals
RE
07:07aChina begins anti-subsidy probe on Australian barley
RE
06:59aOlympics - Tokyo keeps budget at $12.6 billion, more work needed
RE
06:49aDollar hovers near one-month low, yen benefits on rising growth risks
RE
06:43aYuan eases as dollar inches up, support seen near 6.90
RE
06:24aAsia stocks underwater as funds seek safe harbours
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
2AUSTAL LIMITED : U.S., allies slam China for economic espionage, spies indicted
3INTEL CORPORATION : Apple to pull some iPhones in Germany as Qualcomm extends global wins
4ADIDAS : North America, online sales power Nike's quarterly results beat
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan's Ghosn re-arrested, chances of imminent bail dashed

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.