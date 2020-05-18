Cohere Capital Raises $200 Million Debut Private Equity Fund

Cohere Capital Partners (“Cohere”), a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies, today announced the successful closing of its debut fund, Cohere Capital Fund I, LP (the “Fund”) at $200 million. The Fund closed over its target and at its hard cap without the use of a placement agent.

Cohere secured commitments from a diversified, institutional investor base including leading foundations, insurance companies, and family offices as well as executives of companies where Cohere professionals were previously involved.

The Fund focuses on founder-led tech-enabled businesses that have reached an inflection point and require financial resources and operational expertise to help them achieve their full potential.

Cohere was founded in 2019 and is led by Nik Shah, who has 20 years of experience building growth-oriented, middle market businesses and was formerly a Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital / H.I.G. Growth Partners. “We are grateful for the strong investor support we received in closing our debut fund above our target in an uncertain market environment. We launched Cohere to invest in market leading tech-enabled businesses and be a true partner to their founders and management teams. The firm is off to a strong start, and we look forward to continuing that momentum,” said Mr. Shah, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

“Cohere was founded on the philosophy that ensuring alignment among our stakeholders will enable us to achieve our common goal of building great and sustainable businesses. We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring our team’s expertise and capital to support the founders, management teams, and companies in which we invest,” said Daniel Gedney, Co-Founder and Principal.

Proskauer Rose LLP served as legal counsel to Cohere.

About Cohere Capital Partners

Cohere Capital is a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies. Cohere Capital has a flexible mandate across growth markets, but primarily targets recapitalizations and growth investments in rapidly growing tech-enabled services companies. The firm’s approach stems from its name “Cohere”, which means to be united and consistent. For more information, visit: www.coherecapital.com.

