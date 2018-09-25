Cohesity : Announces New Integration With Microsoft Office 365 and Support for Microsoft Azure Data Box

Enterprises Adopting Cohesity and Microsoft’s Integrated Solution Nearly Tripled in the Last Half of the Fiscal Year

Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced powerful new integrations with Microsoft that enable customers to deploy multiple secondary apps and data on a hybrid cloud architecture. First, Cohesity unveiled integrations with Microsoft Exchange Online, empowering organizations to harness the flexibility of Microsoft’s cloud-based mail application, while benefiting from Cohesity’s enterprise-grade data protection solution -- all within a single, web-scale secondary data platform. Cohesity also introduced support for Microsoft Azure Data Box to seed large datasets in Azure Blob Storage, as well as full lifecycle disaster recovery capabilities between on-premises environments and Azure.

Public cloud adoption is growing exponentially, and organizations are looking for a comprehensive single solution to manage their secondary data, such as backups and apps. As this trend accelerates, Cohesity also announced a dramatic increase in joint customers embracing offerings from Azure and Cohesity. The number of joint customers that have adopted Cohesity’s DataPlatform natively integrated with Azure has grown rapidly, with nearly three times as many enterprises signing on in the second half compared to the first half of Cohesity’s most recent fiscal year, which ended July 31.

“Cohesity’s collaboration with Microsoft has driven enormous value for our customers and continues to accelerate on all fronts,” said Lynn Lucas, chief marketing officer, Cohesity. “Together we’ve unveiled integrations that offer broad support for a wide range of use cases in the cloud and with SaaS-based applications. We will continue to jointly offer customers new Microsoft integrations that simplify IT operations and empower businesses to do more with their secondary apps and data.”

Tad Brockway, general manager, Azure Storage at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to see an increasing number of businesses take advantage of Microsoft’s hybrid cloud capabilities while also embracing Cohesity’s web-scale platform. As Cohesity continues to build more advanced integrations with Microsoft, enterprises are able to protect, store and utilize their data in more efficient and cost- effective ways.”

New Integrations With Microsoft Provide Enhanced Capabilities

Cohesity’s new integrations, part of the company’s Pegasus 6.1 release, continue to solidify its joint solution with Microsoft, which already empowers customers to take advantage of the global scale and productivity of Azure as an extension of their on-premises infrastructure. Cohesity's integration with Microsoft Exchange Online will be generally available before the end of the calendar year.

In addition, Cohesity unveiled integrations with the newly released Azure Data Box, which helps businesses quickly transfer large amounts of data to Azure, even with limited network availability. Through this integration, customers can register Data Box as an external target, create a policy-based protection job, and subsequently archive data to Data Box. Customers can do all of this simply through Cohesity’s intuitive interface, using the same approach for archiving data to Azure Blob Storage. Customers can also use Cohesity’s indexing capabilities to recover the relevant dataset when required. This integration is available today.

Cohesity also announced that customers can now use Azure for full lifecycle disaster recovery with new failover and failback capabilities. System administrators can easily “spin up” virtual machines (VMs) in Azure based on on-premises backups, and then bring those workloads back to the original location at the end of the disaster. This capability can play a key role in helping companies avoid downtime, which can directly impact an organization’s bottom line. Additionally, by automating critical parts of the disaster recovery process, Cohesity makes business continuity simpler and administrators’ lives easier. This capability is also available today.

Enterprise Customers Embrace Microsoft - Cohesity Collaboration

While Cohesity continues to build on its integrations with Microsoft, the collaboration has quickly generated strong support from enterprise users. In total, nearly 100 joint customers from around the world have deployed integrated solutions from Azure and Cohesity in the company’s last two quarters alone. These joint customers -- including Brown University, HKS, and Schneider Electric -- span a host of industries and segments including education, financial services, utilities, transportation, hospitality, communications, legal, and public sector.

“Cohesity’s native integration with Microsoft Azure could not be matched and gave us tremendous flexibility for how to manage our secondary data without maintaining a separate piece of hardware,” said Chris Menard, lead storage administrator, Brown University. “Cohesity Cloud Edition will provide the ability to recover snapshots seamlessly, fully recover VMs directly into Azure, and give us flexibility for using secondary offsite copies with Azure and Cohesity Cloud Edition. Cohesity has greatly simplified the entire process of managing and consolidating secondary data in a hybrid environment.”

