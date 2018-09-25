Cohesity : Announces New Integration With Microsoft Office 365 and Support for Microsoft Azure Data Box

Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged
secondary storage, today announced powerful new integrations with
Microsoft that enable customers to deploy multiple secondary apps and
data on a hybrid cloud architecture. First, Cohesity unveiled
integrations with Microsoft Exchange Online, empowering organizations to
harness the flexibility of Microsoft’s cloud-based mail application,
while benefiting from Cohesity’s enterprise-grade data protection
solution -- all within a single, web-scale secondary data platform.
Cohesity also introduced support for Microsoft Azure Data Box to seed
large datasets in Azure Blob Storage, as well as full lifecycle disaster
recovery capabilities between on-premises environments and Azure.
Public cloud adoption is growing exponentially, and organizations are
looking for a comprehensive single solution to manage their secondary
data, such as backups and apps. As this trend accelerates, Cohesity also
announced a dramatic increase in joint customers embracing offerings
from Azure and Cohesity. The number of joint customers that have adopted
Cohesity’s DataPlatform
natively integrated with Azure has grown rapidly, with nearly three
times as many enterprises signing on in the second half compared to the
first half of Cohesity’s most recent fiscal year, which ended July 31.
“Cohesity’s collaboration with Microsoft has driven enormous value for
our customers and continues to accelerate on all fronts,” said Lynn
Lucas, chief marketing officer, Cohesity. “Together we’ve unveiled
integrations that offer broad support for a wide range of use cases in
the cloud and with SaaS-based applications. We will continue to jointly
offer customers new Microsoft integrations that simplify IT operations
and empower businesses to do more with their secondary apps and data.”
Tad Brockway, general manager, Azure Storage at Microsoft Corp. said,
“We’re pleased to see an increasing number of businesses take advantage
of Microsoft’s hybrid cloud capabilities while also embracing Cohesity’s
web-scale platform. As Cohesity continues to build more advanced
integrations with Microsoft, enterprises are able to protect, store and
utilize their data in more efficient and cost- effective ways.”
New Integrations With Microsoft Provide Enhanced Capabilities
Cohesity’s new integrations, part of the company’s Pegasus 6.1 release,
continue to solidify its joint solution with Microsoft, which already
empowers customers to take advantage of the global scale and
productivity of Azure as an extension of their on-premises
infrastructure. Cohesity's integration with Microsoft Exchange Online
will be generally available before the end of the calendar year.
In addition, Cohesity unveiled integrations with the newly released Azure
Data Box, which helps businesses quickly transfer large amounts of
data to Azure, even with limited network availability. Through this
integration, customers can register Data Box as an external target,
create a policy-based protection job, and subsequently archive data to
Data Box. Customers can do all of this simply through Cohesity’s
intuitive interface, using the same approach for archiving data to Azure
Blob Storage. Customers can also use Cohesity’s indexing capabilities to
recover the relevant dataset when required. This integration is
available today.
Cohesity also announced that customers can now use Azure for full
lifecycle disaster recovery with new failover and failback capabilities.
System administrators can easily “spin up” virtual machines (VMs) in
Azure based on on-premises backups, and then bring those workloads back
to the original location at the end of the disaster. This capability can
play a key role in helping companies avoid downtime, which can directly
impact an organization’s bottom line. Additionally, by automating
critical parts of the disaster recovery process, Cohesity makes business
continuity simpler and administrators’ lives easier. This capability is
also available today.
Enterprise Customers Embrace Microsoft - Cohesity Collaboration
While Cohesity continues to build on its integrations with Microsoft,
the collaboration has quickly generated strong support from enterprise
users. In total, nearly 100 joint customers from around the world have
deployed integrated solutions from Azure and Cohesity in the company’s
last two quarters alone. These joint customers -- including Brown
University, HKS, and Schneider Electric -- span a host of industries and
segments including education, financial services, utilities,
transportation, hospitality, communications, legal, and public sector.
“Cohesity’s native integration with Microsoft Azure could not be matched
and gave us tremendous flexibility for how to manage our secondary data
without maintaining a separate piece of hardware,” said Chris Menard,
lead storage administrator, Brown University. “Cohesity Cloud Edition
will provide the ability to recover snapshots seamlessly, fully recover
VMs directly into Azure, and give us flexibility for using secondary
offsite copies with Azure and Cohesity Cloud Edition. Cohesity has
greatly simplified the entire process of managing and consolidating
secondary data in a hybrid environment.”
For more information:
Join Cohesity at Microsoft Ignite 2018
Cohesity is participating as a diamond sponsor at the Microsoft
Ignite 2018 conference in Orlando, Florida, from September 24 to 28.
Attendees are invited to meet with Cohesity on the exhibition floor at
booth #1105. Cohesity customers and company leaders are also featured in
several conference sessions. More information about Cohesity’s presence
at Microsoft Ignite 2018 is available
here.
