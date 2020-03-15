Log in
Cohesity Announces the Appointment of Junichi Iwakami as President and Representative Director of Cohesity Japan

03/15/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

Cohesity Inc. announces the appointment of Junichi Iwakami as President and Representative Director of Cohesity Japan, effective on March 16, 2020. Under his leadership, Cohesity Japan will continue delivering modern data management software that enables businesses to easily back up, store, manage, and derive insights from their data — on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge — through the Cohesity DataPlatform. Hiromasa Ebi, who previously served as President and Representative Director, will now serve as an advisor and will continue to support Cohesity Japan's business operations.

Junichi Iwakami is a veteran of the technology industry with over 30 years of relevant experience working directly with customers and partners who are utilizing technology to solve business challenges and accelerate business performance. Prior to joining Cohesity Japan, he worked at NetApp Japan for 10 years. He most recently served as the Vice President and General Manager of NetApp Japan, with broad responsibilities for all domestic operations. He will leverage his extensive infrastructure experience and knowledge of the market to empower Japanese businesses to extract more value from their data, while also helping to ensure their data is protected, secure, and in compliance with data regulations.

"We are thrilled to have Junichi Iwakami leading Cohesity Japan,” said Mohit Aron, Founder and CEO, Cohesity. “He brings a wealth of relevant and applicable infrastructure experience and will play a key role in helping Japanese businesses embrace a modern, software-defined approach to data management that makes it easier than ever to protect, manage, and gain insights from their data.”

“In the age of cloud, Cohesity provides highly innovative solutions that simplify data management,” said Junichi Iwakami, President and Representative Director of Cohesity Japan. “I believe we can make a significant contribution to solving the data management challenges facing the domestic IT industry. I look forward to further strengthening the relationships we have built with our customers and partners and expanding Cohesity's disruptive technology offerings in Japan.”

Corporate Profile

  • Cohesity Japan is a Japanese subsidiary of Cohesity Inc. and was established in November 2018 as a joint venture with SoftBank Corp.
  • President and Representative Director: Junichi Iwakami
  • Address: Otemachi Bldg, Otemachi 1-6-1 , Chiyoda, Tokyo
  • URL: www.cohesity.com/ja/

About Cohesity

Cohesity ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today: mass data fragmentation. The vast majority of enterprise data — backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for dev/test and analytics — sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that make it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyze. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale platform, spanning on-premises, cloud, and the edge, and uniquely empowers organizations to run apps on that platform — making it easier than ever to back up and extract insights from data. Cohesity is a 2019 CNBC Disruptor and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
