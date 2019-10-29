Cohesity : Appoints Industry Veteran Bill Lipsin to Lead Global Channel Growth

Former NetApp and Brocade Executive Brings World-Class Experience to Rapidly Growing Channel Business

Cohesity today announced the appointment of Bill Lipsin as vice president of global channel sales. In this role, Lipsin will accelerate the company’s rapidly growing channel partner ecosystem. Lipsin will be responsible for the company’s go-to-market strategy, channel programs, enablement, and distribution channels. Cohesity offerings are sold exclusively through channel partners.

Lipsin brings more than 25 years of enterprise channel, sales, and marketing expertise to Cohesity. He was most recently a senior partner at The Spur Group, a leading consulting firm helping companies optimize channels, end-user sales, and business operations to rapidly increase revenues. Prior to joining The Spur Group, Lipsin was vice president of worldwide channels at NetApp, where he played a key role in empowering partners globally to grow revenues and deepen engagements with organizations across a wide array of industries. He also held senior channel leadership positions at Brocade and CA Technologies.

Along with his deep industry experience, Lipsin has proven success in developing vibrant partner ecosystems that help partners deliver more value to customers. Throughout his career, he has led the development of global channel organizations and will be a key leader as Cohesity continues to expand its market presence and disrupt the data management market.

Cohesity channel partners experienced remarkable success in fiscal year (FY) 2019. Of those active channel partners that booked business with Cohesity in FY 2019, nearly 70 percent grew their business in excess of 100 percent during that time, while more than 50 percent grew their business by more than 200 percent. In addition, the company transitioned to a software business model and increased software revenues by more than 100 percent year-over-year. In the last two quarters, more than 50 percent of Cohesity’s new contracts were recurring, further emphasizing the success of a subscription-based software model.

“Cohesity is rewriting the book on data management, making it easier than ever for organizations to back up and extract value from their data on-prem and in the cloud, while lowering their operational costs through dramatic performance advantages and much simpler administration,” said Lipsin. “I’m thrilled to be coming on board to help accelerate the incredible momentum Cohesity has achieved through their channel ecosystem and their laser focus on customer value.”

“Bill has world-class experience in growing and managing a rapidly expanding and efficient global channel partner ecosystem,” said Rob Salmon, chief operating officer, Cohesity. “He has industry-proven success and is joining Cohesity at the perfect juncture as we continue to disrupt the data management market and look to build even tighter integrations with partners around the world. We are excited to have Bill on the Cohesity leadership team and are looking forward to his positive impact on our business.”

About Cohesity

Cohesity ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today: mass data fragmentation. The vast majority of enterprise data — backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for test/dev and analytics — sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that makes it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyze. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale platform, spanning on-premises, cloud, and the edge, and uniquely empowers organizations to run apps on that platform — making it easier than ever to back up and extract insights from data. Cohesity is a 2019 CNBC Disruptor and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

