Cohesity : Appoints Sheena Chin to Drive Growth and Expansion in Southeast Asia

10/08/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Former Veritas and Symantec Executive Brings Deep Experience in Data Management and Data Protection to ASEAN Market

Cohesity today announced the appointment of Sheena Chin as the managing director of sales for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to continue the company’s rapid growth in the region. Chin will be responsible for driving go-to-market strategy and execution for the ASEAN region, working with channel partners, systems engineering, operations, and marketing teams.

Chin brings years of data management expertise to Cohesity. She joins Cohesity from Veritas, where she served as the Singapore country director, building a strong presence in the region and significantly impacting revenues during her tenure with consistent year on year growth. Previously, Chin worked as an enterprise sales director for Symantec, growing the company’s cybersecurity and information management software business in Southeast Asia.

With more than 20 years in enterprise technology sales, Chin has extensive experience in developing deep customer engagements with large global customers and securing strategic wins in hyper-competitive markets. Throughout her career, she has helped organizations address the challenges of exponential data growth by leveraging cloud scalability, achieving infrastructure and application resiliency, and adapting to the latest data protection and compliance requirements.

“Cohesity is transforming how organizations protect and manage their data to extract maximum value from it,” Chin said. “I’m excited to build on the incredible momentum Cohesity has already achieved in the Asia Pacific region and elsewhere around the world.”

“Sheena has an incredible wealth of experience in the industry and proven expertise building enterprise sales operations in the ASEAN market,” said William Ho, vice president of sales, Asia Pacific, Cohesity. “She understands the challenges customers face and works tirelessly with partners, service providers, and other key stakeholders to deliver solutions that have a major impact. We’re thrilled to have her join the team.”

About Cohesity

Cohesity ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today: mass data fragmentation. The vast majority of enterprise data — backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for test/dev and analytics — sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that makes it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyze. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale platform, spanning on-premises, cloud, and the edge, and uniquely empowers organizations to run apps on that platform — making it easier than ever to back up and extract insights from data. Cohesity is a 2019 CNBC Disruptor and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
