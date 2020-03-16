Cohesity : Expands Asia Pacific Operations to Support Growing Customer Demand for Its Innovative Data Management Technologies

The Company Appoints Industry Veterans in Hong Kong and India, and Announces New Pan-Asia Channel and Technology Leaders

Cohesity today announced a significant expansion within the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, as the company extends its innovative data management capabilities in India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company has hired industry veterans to lead those markets and has invested in sales, marketing, and engineering. Cohesity has also hired accomplished channel and technology leaders with pan-APJ responsibilities.

Cohesity radically simplifies the way companies back up, manage, and extract value from their data and these new leaders will play a key role in empowering customers and partners to embrace a software-defined, modern approach to data management.

Specifically, Cohesity has hired Marcus Loh as chief technology officer (CTO) and Les Mansour as head of channels for APJ. The company has also appointed Sunil Brid as head of India as well as Linda Hui, who will lead Cohesity’s business in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The announcement follows recent appointments of Sheena Chin as head of Cohesity’s ASEAN business and Steve Coad, who has oversight for Cohesity’s expanding business in Australia and New Zealand.

This expansion is taking place as demand for Cohesity’s data management solutions continues to rise globally and across Asia Pacific. In the Asia Pacific region, Cohesity’s software bookings have increased by more than 100 percent when comparing the company’s most recent quarter (Q2 FY 20) with the same time period last year (Q2 FY 19). And the number of customers that have deployed Cohesity in the region rose by nearly 250 percent in that same time period, while the number of active booking partners in the region grew by 190 percent.

“We are excited to bring on a team of seasoned executives that can help organisations and partners across Asia Pacific embrace a modern approach to data management,” said William Ho, vice president of sales, Asia Pacific, Cohesity. “Organisations are looking for alternatives to legacy products and want to embrace software that makes it a snap to back up, manage, and extract value from data. That’s what Cohesity provides and these leaders will empower more businesses and partners to embrace our unique platform to accelerate digital transformations.”

Technology Leaders Advancing Data Management Across APJ

The company’s new APJ executives have more than 100 years of combined experience in helping organisations and partners drive business growth utilising cutting-edge enterprise infrastructure and technology.

Marcus Loh, based in Singapore, joins Cohesity from Veritas Technologies and brings over 27 years of expertise in enterprise technology. As CTO for the company’s Asia Pacific operations, Loh will drive Cohesity's technology strategy in the region.

Les Mansour joins as senior director of channels, Asia Pacific and Japan. He will lead all channel operations for Cohesity across APJ. His 25-year career with some of the industry’s biggest tech vendors, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Hewlett Packard, Lenovo, and Quantum, has focused mainly on channels, data storage, and business transformation. Mansour will be joined by Danny Wan, who will lead Channels for the ASEAN region. Wan previously led channel teams at Symantec, Pure Storage, and Check Point Software and has been instrumental in helping organisations expand in the ASEAN region.

Linda Hui has joined Cohesity as managing director of Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau. She brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise technology and has been instrumental in helping businesses rapidly grow in this region. Previously, she held senior leadership positions at Ruckus and F5 networks.

Sunil Brid will lead operations for Cohesity’s business in India. He brings over 29 years of sales and management experience, having held senior sales leadership positions with EMC and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Cohesity also recently announced a significant expansion of its operations in Pune, India, with plans to hire 100 people within the next 18 months. Since Cohesity's entry into the Asia Pacific region in 2018, the company has established operations in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Jose, California, the company now serves clients around the world in more than 30 countries.

About Cohesity

Cohesity ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today: mass data fragmentation. The vast majority of enterprise data — backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for dev/test and analytics — sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that makes it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyze. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale platform, spanning on-premises, cloud, and the edge, and uniquely empowers organisations to run apps on that platform — making it easier than ever to back up and extract insights from data. Cohesity is a 2019 CNBC Disruptor and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

